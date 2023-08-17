BRATTLEBORO — Rescue Inc. is hosting its first open house since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Nobody was into the open house thing during the pandemic," said Drew Hazelton, chief of operations at Rescue.
The open house at the Brattleboro headquarters is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. An informational meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.
"It's opportunity to come in and talk to the people and learn about the programs we operate at Rescue," Hazelton said. "It should be a fun event."
The free event includes tours of ambulances, car seat checks, hands-on demonstrations, kids activities, and a barbecue with burgers and hotdogs.
Hazelton said his group ran a small open house when they opened up Vermont EMS Academy (VEMSA) in Newfane in the fall. They'll be doing another one this fall.
Before COVID, Rescue hosted an open house every summer. One year, it would be in Brattleboro, followed by the Townshend facility the next year.
The plan is to return to that schedule.
Hazelton said the informational session hosted every year with member towns is "town meeting style" and will be recorded by Brattleboro Community Television for later viewing.
"We'll be talking about everything from the services we provide to what's happening in EMS in the state, what's happening nationally, what the forecast for EMS delivery really looks like," he said. "EMS in general is struggling around the country. There's significant challenges in workforce development. That's one of the things we're working on with our training academy, trying to address that locally."
Challenges also cited by Hazelton involve the reimbursement structure for billing Medicare and Medicaid patients, and changes in federal laws. He said the information shared is meant to give local communities insight into his group's decision making and delivery in the future.
Other topics are anticipated to include integrative health care, flood response and transportation for patients getting mental health care. These are aspects of Rescue that "people probably don't know much about," Hazelton said.
Hazelton expects to field a lot of questions from the public on the situation with the town of Brattleboro, which dropped Rescue last year after contract disputes. Currently, the town is exploring potential models for EMS delivery.
A request for proposals (RFP) went out to contractors. Hazelton said Rescue will likely be submitting a proposal. His group submitted a response to a request for information, which helped shape the RFP.
On display at the open house will be four new trucks recently brought into the fleet. The technical rescue team will be demonstrating equipment used for backcountry and flood responses.
VEMSA will have a booth with a simulator. Hazelton said the tool helps "maintain competency and complicated skills we don't see a lot in the field but we need to be good at."