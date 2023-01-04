Senator Dick Mazza (Grand Isle Districk) talks with fellow senate members prior to the start of the new legislative session on January 4. Purchase local photos online.
Kelly Fletcher
Senator Dick Mazza (Grand Isle Districk) talks with fellow senate members prior to the start of the new legislative session on January 4.
Kelly Fletcher
Dick Sears, Bennington
Kelly Fletcher
Senators Brian Campion & Dick Sears of Bennington talk on the senate floor before the start of the first legislative session.
Kelly Fletcher
Senators Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison are ready to get to work on the Senate floor on January 4, 2023.
Kelly Fletcher
Representative Mike Rice (Dorset) is sworn in to the canvassing 8committee during the first day of the Legislative session on January 4, 2023.
Representative Mike Rice (Dorset) is led to his seat in the House of Representatives during the Seating Ceremony by Sergeant at Arms Janet Miller (January 4, 2023)
Kelly Fletcher
Representative Mike Rice (Dorset) makes his way to his seat in the House of Representatives during the Seating Ceremony on January 4, 2023.
Kelly Fletcher
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Legislature gaveled in Wednesday for its first fully in-person session since the coronavirus pandemic forced lawmakers to go remote nearly three years ago.
In the House, Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) was unanimously re-elected speaker pro tem after her nomination by Rep. Emilie Kornheiser (D-Windham-7). In the Senate, outgoing Lt. Governor Molly Gray swore in new Senate President Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden County.
The new biennium will see 50 new lawmakers in the House, including Tristan Roberts (D-Windham-6) and Heather Chase (D-Windham-Windsor), and 10 new members of the Senate, including Democrats Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim, both from Windham County.
Baruth is replacing Brattleboro's Becca Balint as Senate pro tem. Balint, who vacated her seat in Montpelier in order to run for Congress, is expected to be sworn in as Vermont’s lone member of the U.S. House this week.
Democrats and Progressives picked up 10 seats in the Vermont House in November’s election, making for a historic 109-seat majority — more than the two-thirds majority needed to override Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes.