PHOTOS: Opening day at the Vermont State House

MONTPELIER — The Vermont Legislature gaveled in Wednesday for its first fully in-person session since the coronavirus pandemic forced lawmakers to go remote nearly three years ago.

In the House, Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) was unanimously re-elected speaker pro tem after her nomination by Rep. Emilie Kornheiser (D-Windham-7). In the Senate, outgoing Lt. Governor Molly Gray swore in new Senate President Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden County.

The new biennium will see 50 new lawmakers in the House, including Tristan Roberts (D-Windham-6) and Heather Chase (D-Windham-Windsor), and 10 new members of the Senate, including Democrats Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim, both from Windham County.

Baruth is replacing Brattleboro's Becca Balint as Senate pro tem. Balint, who vacated her seat in Montpelier in order to run for Congress, is expected to be sworn in as Vermont’s lone member of the U.S. House this week.

Democrats and Progressives picked up 10 seats in the Vermont House in November’s election, making for a historic 109-seat majority — more than the two-thirds majority needed to override Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes.