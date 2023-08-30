WESTMINSTER — The opening day of school at Bellows Falls Union High School started with a fight over a boy.
A Bellows Falls Union High School student was cited with simple assault on Wednesday after she and another student got into a fight in a school bathroom.
According to the Windham County Sheriff's Department, the fight was over a boy and the issue had been "smoldering over the summer."
"There's just enough evidence to charge her with simple assault," said Windham County Sheriff's Captain Paul Samataro, who said the students were 15 or 16 years old. He noted the call came in at 8:33 a.m.
The other student was checked out by the BFUHS nurse for her injuries, and it was recommended that she be taken to the family pediatrician for further evaluation, said Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Andrew Haas.
"It is our protocol that when students are involved in altercations they are evaluated by our school health officials. They may recommend to families that a student be evaluated further by their pediatrician. We also will contact local law enforcement," he said.
"Today's incident followed these protocols," he said.
Haas described the incident as an "altercation."
"Staff and administration handled the incident appropriately," said Haas, who said he was visiting the various schools in the supervisory union on the opening day of school.
The parents took their child to a local Urgent Care facility, according to Samataro, to evaluate whether she had a concussion.
BFUHS is also coping with the added disruption of PCB contamination, and many classes have been moved outside to tents which have been erected in recent days outside the school.