BRATTLEBORO — Cynthia Moore is bringing millions of dollars to local nonprofits through the federal Employee Retention Tax Credit Program.
"I'm calling it Operation Fairy Godmother," she said. "The comments that I get is that it was completely game changing. You know, $65,000 for a small nonprofit is a tremendous amount of money, $175,000 for a midsize one is huge."
Moore previously worked for Sojourns Community Health Clinic in Westminster for 19 years. She served as its executive director for the last 17 years before leaving in February. She also was the clinic's chief financial officer.
During the pandemic, Moore found she was very successful in applying for COVID-19 relief funding for the clinic. When she left the job, various nonprofit leaders asked her to review their finances.
While looking at financial systems and records, Moore noticed organizations hadn't applied for one of the must lucrative programs, Employee Retention Tax Credit Program. They didn't think they were eligible and found the process "pretty complicated," she said.
"But I made it my business to understand it," she said.
For instance, Moore discovered the Grammar School in Putney was eligible for a little more than $300,000. She similarly found the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center in Brattleboro was eligible for a bunch of money.
That launched her quest to bring $5 million into the community through the program. At the time of the interview Sunday, she had helped secure nearly $2 million and was thinking about revising her goal to $10 million.
Other organizations Moore helped or is working with include the Windham County Humane Society, Brattleboro Area Hospice, The Commons weekly newspaper's parent company Vermont Independent Media, the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, River Gallery School in Brattleboro and Next Stage in Putney.
A few months ago, some of her clients started getting cold calls from companies that started up to provide the same service.
"They charge, drum roll, 15 percent, which is outrageous and predatory," Moore said. "Some of what I hear people say is it's a little unscrupulous. It's not just a little."
Moore, who said she's paid less than 1 percent of what organizations are receiving through the program, also heard of one group being told incorrect information about the program from one of the companies. She described the credits as being applicable "basically against wages" paid to employees for organizations or businesses negatively affected by COVID-19.
If a group received forgiveness from a federal Payroll Protection Program loan, that amount would not be eligible. Other wages could be.
The Employee Retention Tax Credit Program, which is part of last year's Cares Act, has two pathways toward qualification: Either a business or an organization suffered a significant decline in revenue or it experienced a full or partial shutdown.
A significant decline in gross can mean a reduction in revenue of 50 percent or more in the second to fourth quarters in 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019, or a reduction in revenue of 20 percent or more in the first three quarters in 2021 as compared to the same period in 2019. To qualify under the other criteria, an organization had to be shut down in some capacity by Gov. Phil Scott's mandate regardless of what revenue looked like.
Moore called the program "a huge opportunity."
"It's complicated and people thought they were not eligible," she said. "Often there's a lot of these interesting nuances."
Her biggest challenge is explaining that organizations are likely eligible. Moore said people think the program is too good to be true and must be a scam.
"The bad news is that because of an IRS backlog, etc., it can take between eight to 16 months for the funds to arrive," she said, comparing it to a tax refund.
She noted businesses started during the pandemic can be eligible for funds but on a more limited basis.
Her focus is on Windham County because she's lived locally for a long time. She also asks acquaintances with friends on nonprofit boards to let them know about her work.
As a donor to a lot of organizations, Moore feels really good about providing services that will bring in big bucks for the community. She said she has about a year to continue the project until the funds run out.
"Without her aid we would have found it quite challenging figuring out how to benefit financially from the complex program," Michael Bosworth, treasurer on the Vermont Independent Media Board VIM, said in a testimonial.