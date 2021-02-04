MARLBORO — Southern Vermont Natural History Museum received special permission recently to house two opossums, potentially paving the way for additional opportunities to see more wildlife up close in safe and respectful settings in Vermont.
Michael Clough, managing director at the museum, said the state has not allowed native mammals to be kept in captivity since it started regulating captive wildlife, except in rare cases. A new pilot program at the museum with the opossums could bring about changes.
Wildlife rehabilitator Carol Winfield had reached out to Clough about the possibility of taking in three orphaned opossums. Recognizing there’s no framework for such a thing in Vermont, he reached out to state officials.
“A pretty involved back and forth ensued,” he said. “They put together a group to discuss it.”
That led to a pilot program to test the feasibility of keeping native mammals in captivity. Clough said the museum is the first and only group in the state allowed to do so.
“So that’s pretty exciting for us,” he said.
Clough said the reasons for prohibiting it have to do with animal and human safety, and to not tempt the public to do the same on their own. While the museum didn’t disagree with the policy, he wanted to see if an exception might be made for the little orphans who can’t be released back into the wild.
Their mother was hit by a car in northern Vermont, leaving 10 joeys or babies. Clough said seven of them were released months ago but three of them had deformities in their legs that would cripple them and not allow them to survive in the wild.
He described the three opossums becoming “very habituated” to people while everything was being done to try to rehabilitate them. For example, if someone stands next to them, they might try to climb the person.
Clough said if the opossums aren’t afraid of people, their chances of being killed in the wild are very high. He would expect it to be likely for them to meet their deaths from car or dogs if they weren’t safely housed.
In the past, the museum has found homes out of state for animals not able to live in the wild. Clough hopes the pilot program could allow Vermont organizations to house non-releasable animals.
The museum took possession of the opossums in the fall. One will be going to live somewhere in New Hampshire soon.
Although the museum hasn’t been able to do much in-person programming due to the COVID-19, the opossums have appeared in remote offerings and some live streams.
‘WEIRD ANIMALS’“So far they’re a hit,” Clough said. “People like them. They’re just such weird animals. Opossums are unique North American wildlife in so many ways. They’re our only marsupial.”
The opossums don’t interact with the birds at the museum, as Clough said the bigger birds would try to eat the opossums and the opossums would try to eat the smaller birds. He called the opossums “very opportunistic omnivores.”
They are fed fruit, veggies and mice. They’re also given calcium supplements and calcium-rich foods since they need the mineral more than other animals.
They walk “kind of weird” and slower than other opossums due to the deformities, Clough said while noting that opossums aren’t known for being speedy.
“One of them climbs fairly well,” he said, adding that they climb ladders and ramps at the museum instead of tree trunks. “They’re still growing.”
Clough said the animals are nocturnal, so much of their activity happens at night and treats are put in high places to inspire more movement.
“It’s been really neat,” he said. “They’re very interesting little animals.”
This marks Clough’s first time working with opossums.
“Fortunately,” he said, “they’re a very popular animal for nature centers and such. So we’ve been able to get a lot of good advice from people who do work with them a lot.”
The opossums were so used to humans when the museum took them in that Clough said they had no trust-building issues at all. The plan is to incorporate the animals into educational programs out in the community and at the museum.
That will give people an opportunity to look at animals Clough called “misunderstood.” He said people will talk about how they think they’re “gross, ugly or nasty.”
“Yeah, they’ve got a little bit of that cute ugly thing going, no doubt, but they’re really very interesting animals and they’re helpful to have around,” he said. “They’re omnivores. They do a little garbage duty, cleaning up whatever’s around the woods.”
Clough said opossums have received good press lately about their tick-eating habits. They will eat ticks that land on them.
COVID PROTOCOLS
For now, the museum is booking visits by appointment only. Guests can opt for a guided tour or go it alone.
Clough said the museum had been open for a while but then a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Deerfield Valley caused some concern among the board governing the museum and prompted the decision to limit access about a month ago.
“We’re trying to figure out what criteria are going to have us open and hopefully it will be soon,” he said.
The museum already changed protocols by reducing the number of volunteers and guests who can be inside at once, maintaining social distancing, disinfecting the building and requiring masks. Outdoor programming continued until the cold temperatures arrived.
Clough suggested checking the museum’s Facebook and vermontmuseum.org for updates on upcoming events.
“Pretty soon, it will warm up,” he said. “Then we can think about larger numbers and advertising more widely.”
Regarding efforts to expand, Clough recalled making “some real progress” last February before COVID hit. A new strategic plan developed in the summer involves moving to a bigger space.
Clough said there’s no room on the current property overlooking Hogback Mountain to build on. The last piece of open space is going to an enclosure outside for the opossums, which the museum is raising funds for at gofundme.com/f/opossum-summer-house.
Seeing the pilot program potentially leading to more offerings, Clough suggested the possibility of creating a center where visitors could see other wild mammals like an otter or a moose.
“Who knows?” he said. “It largely depends on how things go with the opossums now.”
Clough said the state will assess the educational impact and effects on the animals in 2023. He looks at the endeavor as a way to get people to learn about what’s in their backyards and connect with the natural world.
“The whole point of it is not to have fun animals in captivity,” Clough said. “The point of it, as in almost everything we do, is to try to make that connection. If you live in downtown Brattleboro or up in the woods in Halifax, you’re going to have opossums around. It would be great if we didn’t feel we needed that added impact to get people engaged, but live animals get people engaged. It gets people to say, ‘That lives right here?’”
This marks the first time the state has allowed such a move in about 10 to 15 years, said Jon Kart, wildlife biologist at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
“Certainly we want Vermonters to have better connections to all of Vermont’s wildlife and in many different ways,” he said. “Having live animals in education programs is one way and certainly there can be wonderful opportunities for people to learn about animals.”
Similar requests to house wild mammals have been made “on and off over the years,” Kart said, but his group hasn’t had the capacity to monitor such programs. He noted that “big investments” required of organizations include caging, enclosures and training employees or volunteers.
“I think our staff was very happy that this museum is the first to test this out because they’re really great people there,” he said. “I don’t think we could have chosen a better group to start working with than those guys.”
Kart expects that three years should give his group an idea of how the program is running and whether any changes need to be made.
“I think there’s been enough examples elsewhere to know this can be done,” he said.
The idea is to determine what rules or conditions apply to a program in Vermont so it’s beneficial for the animals, the organization housing them, and the public. Kart said his group needs to “start slow to make sure our decisions are clear and above board, well understood, based in science and good animal care, and to make sure we have the capacity to do our portion of the job.”
“I have full faith the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum will do a good job,” he said.