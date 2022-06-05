BRATTLEBORO — Firefighters know where a fire in a house in a retirement community started.
“We currently have an area of origin, that is in the sunroom, which is on the back portion of the home,” Brattleboro Fire Chief Len Howard said Sunday, a week after the incident.
As the investigation continues, the cause is still considered to be undetermined. Howard said the fire is not deemed suspicious.
The May 29 fire destroyed the home at 159 Buttonwood Drive at Black Mountain Estates. The house was considered a total loss and several pets died.
“We’re both devastated,” Elizabeth Harrison, who was out with her husband Ian Harrison when the fire occurred, told the Reformer at the scene last week. “By the grace of God, we were away shopping.”
Construction of homes at Black Mountain Estates started about eight years ago. The campus has 36 single-story rental homes and different amenities, according to blackmountainliving.com.
The Brattleboro fire and police departments have been investigating the fire.