BURLINGTON — A Springfield, Mass. man, recently sentenced to 15 years in prison as part of a double homicide in Windham County in 2017, had 7.5 years added Monday to his time for possessing a firearm while being at least a two-time convicted felon.
The new 90-month sentence for Justin Orwat, 51, was part of a joint plea agreement that he reached with federal and state prosecutors last fall to resolve various criminal charges all coming from the double fatal shooting more than 4 years ago.
Orwat shot and killed Steven Lovely, 43, and Amanda Sanderson, 35, with a handgun that he found at the Lovely cabin in Townshend on Oct. 27, 2017, court records show. Orwat then burned down the residence at 163 Shirley Circle, state police said.
Two months ago State Judge Michael Kainen sentenced Orwat to 14 years and 11 months to 15 years for involuntary manslaughter for the death of Sanderson. Orwat had pleaded guilty to the felony charge filed by the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Under the plea bargain, Federal Judge William K. Sessions III tagged on 7.5 years for Orwat admitting possession of a .45-caliber firearm and ammunition during the double homicide. After his state and federal sentences are served, Orwat will be under federal supervised release for 3 years, Sessions said Monday.
The total prison sentence is 22.5 years with Orwat getting credit for more than 4 years in pre-trial detention.
The victim’s sister, Kristina Sanderson and her mother, Pam Lane had both spoke in detail against the plea bargain during the state sentencing on Dec. 10 in Vermont Superior Court.
Both read the same statements in federal court on Monday, defense lawyer Daniel Sedon noted.
As Lane finished and walked past Orwat, she said, “I hate you,” Sedon said. His client responded, “I know you do.”
Orwat told the court in his statement that he was still asking for forgiveness and hopes he can turn his life around, Sedon said.
Sedon noted Orwatt, his wife and the two victims had been in Bellows Falls earlier and that a dispute began. By the time they got back to the Townshend house, the fight escalated and gunfire was exchange, he said.
Sedon said his client maintains Lovely shot first. Orwat returned fire and hit Lovely, but Sanderson also was wounded as an unintended victim, Sedon said.
State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver initially charged Orwat with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of first-degree arson for burning down the cabin where the couple was staying.
Orwat’s criminal record includes felony convictions for manslaughter in 1998 in Hampden (Mass.) Superior Court and an assault and battery on a household member in 2015 in Springfield (Mass.) District Court.
Orwat, a former Neta Gang member, received a 10-to-15-year prison sentence for manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a member of a rival gang known as La Familia in February 1995, Massachusetts Parole records show.
Shriver noted Orwat accepted responsibility for his actions and received a sentence that she believed was commensurate with the seriousness of his offenses.
The federal gun charge carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The double homicide in Windham County also has connections to some drug distribution cases spread across Southern Vermont. At least 10 defendants were charged with felony drug and/or gun charges in federal court in Vermont as part of the wide-spread investigation. Several other people have faced state drug charges.
Lovely was a major drug source in Southern Vermont and his enterprise was taken over by a nephew, court records show.