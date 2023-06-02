WESTMINSTER — After withdrawing her name from consideration earlier this week for the principal job at Bellows Falls Union High School, Kelly O'Ryan has reconsidered and will be recommended to the full board next week.
Andrew Haas, superintendent of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, issued a news release Friday afternoon stating that he will be recommending O’Ryan to the high school board at a special meeting to be held next week.
Following opportunities for community engagement and input, the BFUHS principal search committee recommended O’Ryan to Haas for the position on May 26. O’Ryan subsequently withdrew her application based on concerns she had regarding processes, according to the news release. After further conversation with WNESU leadership in which those concerns were discussed, O’Ryan reinstated her application.
“We are thrilled that Ms. O’Ryan is willing to serve as the high school principal," said Board Chair Molly Banik in a statement. "The search committee and I strongly believe she is the person we need in this leadership role at this time. We urge the board and the community to support Superintendent Haas’ recommendation to hire her as principal of the Bellows Falls Union High School.”
Haas called O’Ryan "exceptionally qualified" for the role.
"She is acutely aware of current challenges facing the high school community and all of its students. Her experience over ten years in senior leadership roles at both Landmark College and The Greenwood School has given her the necessary administrative skills. Equally important, she understands how to address learning differences, social and emotional skills, equity issues and school climate as well as the over-arching academic goals in the school environment. She has made outstanding contributions in her role as the diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator for the district this past year. She will be a great asset to the school and the broader WNESU community in this role.”