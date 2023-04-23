LONDONDERRY — Mountain Marketplace reverberated with the love of music during Record Store Day.
Record Store Day is an annual event started in 2007 and held on one Saturday every April and every Black Friday in November, with the goal of celebrating “the culture of the independently owned record store.” Special releases are issued on those days.
In the Moment Records and The New American Grill, neighboring businesses, partnered up for the event Saturday. Live music was hosted at the restaurant.
“What a day!” states a Facebook post from In the Moment Records. “Record Store Day 2023 was amazing. So grateful for the community that came out to support us and have fun with us today.”
The New American Grill extended via Facebook “a very heartfelt THANK YOU to everyone that showed up for National Record Store Day & stopped in to listen to some great live music, enjoy steaming hot coffee & a delicious brunch buffet!!”
The event also brought attention to a new recording studio in the back of In the Moment Records. Rusty Door Recording is run by Joel Jordan and John Pennington.