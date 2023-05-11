BRATTLEBORO — Mason Sauter isn’t your ordinary high school student. On Mondays and Wednesdays he steps outside the classroom for some real-world experience.
Before hitting the books, he's either responding to calls with Rescue Inc. or training with the staff as part of Hinsdale Middle High School’s Extended Learning Opportunities program.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, checks on a “patient” during a simulated severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, checks on a “patient” during a simulated severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, checks on a “patient” during a simulated severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Students from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., gather around the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter while asking questions during an Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Students from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., gather around the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter while asking questions during an Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Students from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., gather around the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter while asking questions during an Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Students from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., gather around the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter while asking questions during an Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, checks on a “patient” during a simulated severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, checks on a “patient” during a simulated severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, checks on a “patient” during a simulated severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., gather around the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter while asking questions during an Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., gather around the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter while asking questions during an Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., gather around the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter while asking questions during an Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., gather around the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter while asking questions during an Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A group of children gather around the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter while asking questions during an Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, demonstrates what happens during a severe motor-vehicle crash, in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called in, as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A group of children gather around the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter while asking questions during an Extended Learning Opportunities presentation on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
On Thursday, Sauter demonstrated his ELO in front of the student body, showing the steps that happen during a severe motor-vehicle crash in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter is called to the scene.
The ELO program allows students to get academic credits for activities outside of school.
“I'm gonna go to college to go to med school, but I want to spend my clinical time in college, do an EMS (emergency medical services) course,” said Sauter. “I took my EMT (emergency medical technician) class at Vermont EMS Academy over the summer. I've been able to kind of use my knowledge on the ambulance here and gain more experience.”
Mason Sauter, a student from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., works at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Monday, April 3, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Mason Sauter, a student from Hinsdale Middle High School, goes over some of the items in an ambulance at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a student from Hinsdale Middle High School, goes over some of the items in an ambulance at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Michael Zhuraw, a paramedic at Rescue Inc., takes out a stretcher with Mason Sauter, a student from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Mason Sauter, a student from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., works at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Monday, April 3, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a student from Hinsdale Middle High School, goes over some of the items in an ambulance at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a student from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., works at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a student from Hinsdale Middle High School, goes over some of the items in an ambulance at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a student from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., works at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Michael Zhuraw, a paramedic at Rescue Inc., takes out a stretcher with Mason Sauter, a student from Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a student from Hinsdale Middle High School, practices CPR at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mason Sauter, a student from Hinsdale Middle High School, helps to wash an ambulance at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro as part of his Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Sauter said he was just accepted to Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. He plans to work as an EMS during his time in college.
“I've always had a passion for medicine. This was my best opportunity to get into the clinical field early,” said Sauter. “I started working with the fire department last year [in Hinsdale]. I wanted to spend time doing an ELO. We started planning this out last year and things kind of fell into place.”
Sauter will be the first in his family to enter the medical field.
Emily Wilson, director of human resources and a paramedic for Rescue Inc., said that Sauter did more general labor work there last year: Cleaning the ambulances, washing them, and sweeping around the department and helping at VEMSA.
“He's a hard worker and really invested in this field,” said Wilson. “It's good for us to be working with young people who are interested in this field, because it's important to get as much interest as you can. Because a lot of people are using EMS as a stepping stone to get to other careers, which is great.”
Once Sauter turns 18, he plans to apply for his EMS license; he currently holds an EMR (emergency medical responder) license in Vermont.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.