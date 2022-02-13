BELLOWS FALLS — The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears completion as a crew from DEW Construction chips away from the back, working its way towards the front, early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be completed by this week. The Windham Windsor Housing Trust plans on building a 27-apartment complex on the site. More photos on page A3.
1 of 14
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The demolition of the Bellows Falls Garage nears compete as a crew from Dew Construction chips away from the back working their way towards the front early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The demolition could be fully complete by next week.