ROCKINGHAM — Liam Madden, who's running for U.S. Congress for Vermont, admits he doesn't know everything.
"I'm not even my own ideal candidate," he said in an interview. "I don't see anything better than what I can offer being offered."
Madden said he truly is an Independent, genuinely seeing value in both sides of the political spectrum.
"People on the conservative end of the spectrum, I think, fundamentally drive their worldview from the idea that personal responsibility creates healthy individuals and that healthy individuals create healthy community, and I agree with that," he said. "And then the progressive side tends to think, Well, yeah, but if people are in bad conditions, it doesn't matter what their 'pull them up by their bootstraps' assumption is; they're going to not be as strong of individuals and therefore the community is going to be weak."
Madden said he believes in the need to "focus on the conditions that create good people so that we can create better communities."
"And I think we need to focus on what is within only our control, which is our own personal decision making," he said. "Both of those things are equal value in my worldview."
Even though he's running as an independent, Madden plans to run in the Democratic and Republican primary elections in August. Madden called it "the strategic thing to do," as it would introduce him to a bigger audience.
Madden's family moved to Stowe in 1989, when he was 4, then Bellows Falls in 1996. He sees the areas as polar opposites in Vermont.
Madden joined the Marine Corps in 2002. While in basic training, the U.S. invaded Iraq.
Disillusioned by what he saw in Iraq and ashamed by what was happening, he became deeply involved in the leadership of the Iraq Veterans Against the War organization after leaving the military. He said he thinks the campaign helped "plant the seed" for running for public office.
"I can't imagine 20 years from now, looking my children in the eye and saying, 'I didn't try. I didn't try to offer to change the conversation in a way that would actually be sufficient to the scale of our challenges,'" he said. "And that's very similar to the feeling I had when I took the risks I took while in the military to oppose the Iraq war, I just felt like I couldn't look myself in the eye and say, 'I did nothing while something horrible was happening around me.'"
Asked why he decided on Congress over other political positions, Madden said he's good at focusing discussions where they need to go to reach a solution.
His biggest issue is climate change. He's worked in the solar energy industry for years and currently is solar director for HB Energy Solutions.
However, he said solar is "not the solution."
"It's not only practically so implausible but if you're going to say, 'That's all we need to do,' which is wrong, you would also need to keep in the conversation that the only way to even achieve that would be to basically nationalize many, many industries," he said. "The Democratic Party has a marketing buzzword as their solution to climate change, which is the Green New Deal. And anybody who didn't fall asleep in history class knows that the New Deal didn't solve the Depression. World War II solved the depression, meaning it took a social reorganization at the scale of nationalizing industries, taxing the wealthiest at like, 90 percent, it took a complete unifying story."
Madden favors adopting term limits for Congress, noting one of the reasons he and others are running is because Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., is leaving the post to seek an open Senate seat left vacant by Patrick Leahy, who is retiring.
To bring in fresher ideas, Madden said, "we can't have a system where incumbents live in their seats for 20 to 40 years."
"I think that's unhealthy for democracy and it would be fertile ground for corruption to leave the system the way it is," he said.
With technology, Madden envisions a way of having real-time public feedback more efficiently shape policy and decision making. He suggested the possibility of requiring politicians to act on the input when an idea reaches a certain level of public support.
Social media can accelerate division and reinforce echo chambers, Madden said, but the same technology can be used to refine ideas for virtuous purposes.
Madden said he's "not stuck in the mud" on his beliefs.
"I despise politicians that break promises but I think I more so despise people who are so locked into their worldview that they can't change their mind if they're presented with new compelling arguments or evidence," he said.
For his campaign, Madden came up with the slogan "Rebirth Democracy." His website can be found at rebirthdemocracy.com.
In the near future, Madden plans to host several meet-and-greet events via Zoom.