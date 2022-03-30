BRATTLEBORO — A number of Afghan refugees received a warm welcome at Centre Congregational Church on Main Street in downtown Brattleboro on Friday.
“If you would like to brag about our community,” said Jim Levinson, a member of the Compassionate Brattleboro Committee, “this is a community that welcomes with enthusiasm our new neighbors.”
To brag just a little bit more, he said, tell your friends that a Christian church has set aside a space within the church for Islamic prayer.
“The minister of this church not only invited the imam to stay in his home, but wakes up every morning at 4 to unlock the door for morning prayer,” said Levinson.
The young man, whose name is being kept confidential for safety purposes, is a hafiz, or guardian, and a qari, or teacher, who has memorized the Quran and thus can recite readings by heart.
“We at Centre Church loved you before you came here,” said the Rev. Scott Couper, who took over as pastor in 2018.
Couper has studied in northern Nigeria and has travelled to Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai on a number occasions and is no stranger to mosques, minarets and muezzins.
Centre Church partnered with the Rev. Dr. Shawn Bracebridge and the Rev. Audrey Walker of the Dummerston Congregational and West Brattleboro’s First Congregational churches, respectively, to collectively co-sponsor a family.
Couper described the Christian and Islamic faiths as sharing “faith ancestors,” because they are based in the Abrahamic tradition, as is Judaism.
Ian Goodnow, chairman of the Brattleboro Select Board, thanked the many organizations and individuals who are helping more than 100 refugees adjust to their new lives in Windham County.
“This isn’t possible without community buy-in,” he said. “I am so grateful to have the opportunity to share this community. I hope you all will fall in love with this place as I have.”
Between Jan. 3 and Feb. 18, 92 refugees arrived in Southern Vermont, with most of them housed at first in dorms at SIT Graduate Institute in Brattleboro. Many of those have since moved into permanent housing in Bennington, Brattleboro, Guilford and Bellow Falls.
But many of them expressed a need for a safe space where they could pray.
Taking the lead from St. Michael’s Episcopal and The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, which were the first two faith communities to sponsor refugees, the congregation at Centre Church created a “store” where the Afghan community or anyone else could pick up free donated items. Food also is provided to the refugees through the Loaves & Fishes food pantry at the church, another ministry project between the two churches.
Levinson also took the opportunity to announce the 2022 Unsung Heroes of Compassionate Brattleboro, people who have been helping “our new neighbors” settle in.
“Two ECDC case managers, Nebras Attia and Jessica Rose, working with the Afghans were unanimously selected as this year’s Brattleboro Area Unsung Hero awardees,” he told the Reformer after the Friday event. “Nebras moved to the U.S. to become an SIT student, but then became a refugee herself from her home country of Libya. As a refugee, coming from a Muslim family background and raising her own son in the Brattleboro area, she has been perfect as ECDC’s family case manager.”
Rose moved to Vermont to help build the ECDC office, said Levinson, drawing on her humanitarian education and her experience serving refugees around the country and world.
“Jessica has taken on the equally daunting task of welcoming our new Afghan unaccompanied adult men and women,” he said.
“People here have an open heart and open mind,” said Levinson during the event. “We want you to be our neighbors and equals.”
“Nothing is impossible when we come together as a community with love,” he said.
Sponsoring organizations of the Friday event included Compassionate Brattleboro, the L’Arche Community of Southern Vermont, Centre Church, and Afghan and Pakistani families residing in the area.
Organizations actively involved in helping the Afghans settle in include the Ethiopian Community Development Council, the School for International Training/SIT Graduate Institute, the Community Asylum Seekers Project, the United Church of Christ, the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, St. Michaels’ Episcopal Church, the Rotary Club, Bennington County Open Arms and Rockingham Area Refugee Resettlement.
“I am beyond the moon,” said Judith Reichsman. “It’s earthquakish.”
Riechsman has lived in Brattleboro since the early 1990s and wants to welcome the new arrivals the way she was welcomed, with open arms and hearts.
“That’s who we are,” she said.
The Vermont Community Foundation recommends a number of ways that community members can help refugees adjust to life in Vermont.
They include helping to fund interpreters, legal services, transportation and housing.