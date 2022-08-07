Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and surf skis lined up in front of the Route 119 bridge at 10:30 on Sunday to kick off the last day of Riverfest Weekend, presented by the Connecticut River Conservancy.

Spectators positioned themselves along the walkway of the bridge while others watched from the VIP section of Whetstone Station’s Bier Garten, all to see the conclusion of the event which began with the New England Paddlesports Championship.

Canoes, kayaks and surf skis competed in a 12-mile course while Stand Up Paddleboards (SUPs) competed in a five-mile course.

