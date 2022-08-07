BRATTLEBORO — Canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and surf skis lined up in front of the Route 119 bridge at 10:30 on Sunday to kick off the last day of Riverfest Weekend, presented by the Connecticut River Conservancy.
Spectators positioned themselves along the walkway of the bridge while others watched from the VIP section of Whetstone Station’s Bier Garten, all to see the conclusion of the event which began with the New England Paddlesports Championship.
Canoes, kayaks and surf skis competed in a 12-mile course while Stand Up Paddleboards (SUPs) competed in a five-mile course.
Races cut throw the water of the Connecticut River in the 44th annual New England Paddlesports Championship which was part of Riverfest on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Several people compete in the 44th annual New England Paddlesports Championship that was held on the Connecticut River, between Brattleboro and Vernon, during the first Riverfest on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. This is the second time in the history of the championship that it was held in this stretch of the Connecticut River.
People get their boats into the Connecticut River at Norm’s Marina, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, as part of the 44th annual New England Paddlesports Championship which was part of Riverfest.
People get their boats into the Connecticut River at Norm’s Marina, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, as part of the 44th annual New England Paddlesports Championship which was part of Riverfest.
Several people compete in the 44th annual New England Paddlesports Championship that was held on the Connecticut River, between Brattleboro and Vernon, during the first Riverfest on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. This is the second time in the history of the championship that it was held in this stretch of the Connecticut River.
Local people compete in the “Lampey” challenge, in which two-person canoe teams race over the 1-mile length for bragging rights and having their names inscribed on the inaugural New England Paddlesports Championship “Lampey” Challenge trophy. The challenge was part of Riverfest on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Local people compete in the “Lampey” challenge, in which two-person canoe teams race over the 1-mile length for bragging rights and having their names inscribed on the inaugural New England Paddlesports Championship “Lampey” Challenge trophy. The challenge was part of Riverfest on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Local people compete in the “Lampey” challenge, in which two-person canoe teams race over the 1-mile length for bragging rights and having their names inscribed on the inaugural New England Paddlesports Championship “Lampey” Challenge trophy. The challenge was part of Riverfest on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Local people compete in the “Lampey” challenge, in which two-person canoe teams race over the 1-mile length for bragging rights and having their names inscribed on the inaugural New England Paddlesports Championship “Lampey” Challenge trophy. The challenge was part of Riverfest on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Local people compete in the “Lampey” challenge, in which two-person canoe teams race over the 1-mile length for bragging rights and having their names inscribed on the inaugural New England Paddlesports Championship “Lampey” Challenge trophy. The challenge was part of Riverfest on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Local people compete in the “Lampey” challenge, in which two-person canoe teams race over the 1-mile length for bragging rights and having their names inscribed on the inaugural New England Paddlesports Championship “Lampey” Challenge trophy. The challenge was part of Riverfest on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Several people compete in the 44th annual New England Paddlesports Championship that was held on the Connecticut River, between Brattleboro and Vernon, during the first Riverfest on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Races cut throw the water of the Connecticut River in the 44th annual New England Paddlesports Championship which was part of Riverfest on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
