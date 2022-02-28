VERNON — Property owners in Vernon will see a slight decrease in their school taxes if the budget is approved on March 1.
Kerry Amidon, chairwoman of the Vernon School Board, said a property owner whose house is valued at $200,000 will see their school tax portion decrease by $154. Each increment of $50,000 in value adds up to about a $39 decrease.
Amidon noted that 70 percent of Vernon residents don't pay the full rate because their contribution is income-based.
"Their tax bills might go down even more," she said.
Amidon said the decrease is due to Vernon's receipt of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, federal stimulus money in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget of $7,137,725 results in education spending of $18,883 per equalized pupil. That's a 2.6 percent increase over the current fiscal year.
Vernon received a little less than $570,000 in ESSER funds. The board used $90,000 of that last year on air-handling in the school building and will spend some of the remaining to hire two new staff members to help students recover from the effects of the pandemic.
Amidon said the school board hopes to spend another $200,000 of ESSER funds to replace windows in the school building.
"We are making sure we are using these funds wisely," she said, acknowledging this is only a short-term infusion of cash. "What will happen when the ESSER money runs out will be on the top of our agenda."
There will be an informational meeting to discuss the school budget on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
To access the meeting, visit www.ZOOM.us and click on join a meeting in the upper right. The meeting ID is 831 7373 7988 and the passcode is dTheD4.