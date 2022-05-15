MONTPELIER — A man who had his conviction overturned because a county attorney couldn’t prove a protection order had been mailed to his home is not entitled to financial compensation, according to a ruling out of Washington Superior Court.
Timothy O’Keefe, now 53, who has since changed his name to Benjamin Nichols, was found guilty in 2017 of two counts of violating an abuse prevention order for talking to a woman in the parking lot of the Windham County Courthouse in Brattleboro in 2014.
In 2019, the Vermont Court overturned the conviction.
“To be clear, neither the Supreme Court’s decision nor anything else in the record of this case establishes that the New Hampshire court actually failed to so mail the order,” wrote Washington Superior Court Judge Robert Mello in a decision issued April 28. “[F]rom an appellate perspective ... the Vermont prosecutor had failed to affirmatively prove that the mailing had occurred. Mr. Nichols effectively treats the Supreme Court’s ruling as proving that the mailing did not happen. It does not. ... Failing to prove that something occurred does not mean that it in fact did not occur.”
To be eligible for compensation under the Vermont Innocence Protection Act, a conviction must be reversed or vacated, or a complainant must be acquitted or have an indictment dismissed.
“The Vermont Legislature plainly did not intend the extraordinary relief provided by VIPA to apply to someone whose conviction was overturned based on technical, procedural, or legal grounds,” wrote Vermont Assistant Attorney General Lindsay N. Browning in court documents. “VIPA was created by the Vermont Legislature to compensate certain individuals who were convicted and imprisoned despite being actually innocent of the felony offense.”
Nichols also claimed the order wasn’t enforceable in the courthouse parking lot because he was attending a hearing where the woman was present.
“Mr. Nichols’ argument that somehow this provision made the order entirely inapplicable all around the ‘curtilage’ of the courthouse, as he puts it, and permitted him to otherwise completely unnecessarily approach [the woman] in an uncontrolled outdoor environment seriously outruns the reach of the statute,” wrote Mello.
The Legislature introduced ambiguity into the law when it incorporated the meaning of legal innocence into the definition of actual innocence, producing “a circularity in which any kind of innocence presumably might satisfy the actual innocence standard ...” wrote Mello.
However, he wrote, a statutory definition of actual innocence should be be determined by the conduct alleged in the charging documents.
“That is, whether the person engaged in the charged conduct regardless whether the person ultimately ended up with criminal liability. ... Mr. Nichols is not ‘actually innocent’ for purposes of VIPA liability.”
The protection order had been issued after Nichols was convicted of domestic assault and aggravated stalking in 2012, and after the woman moved to New Hampshire before Nichols was released after spending two years in jail in Vermont.
Mello noted the order was personally served on Nichols’ lawyer, Nichols had actual notice of it, and at the time he was arrested at the courthouse, he was aware of the order. Nichols also claimed he was unaware the order was enforceable in Vermont.