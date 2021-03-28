Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

BRATTLEBORO — Saturday was a beautiful day for a parade, even better when celebrating a team’s first state championship in more than 90 years.

Members of the community came out to show their appreciation for the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team, which beat previously undefeated Harwood 5-3 in the Division 2 state championship game Wednesday in Barre.

The Colonels overcame a few obstacles this season, including early morning practices, injuries and COVID-19 restrictions. They fought back from a two-goal deficit in the semifinals and a slow start in the finals to win their first state title since the 1930s.

Coach Eric Libardoni was named the Division 2 Coach of the Year, and Brattleboro’s Jack Pattison, Gavin Howard, Ryan Gerard, Will Taggard and Austin Wood all made it on the Division 2 First, Second, or Third Team. Forward Mason Foard was given Honorable Mention.