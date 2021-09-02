WINDHAM -- “How many people would like to see Russ resign?” said Kermit Blackwood over Zoom. Half the room put their hands up.
“Who’s Russ?” an in-person attendee joked. The room erupted into laughter.
What started out as an informational meeting on a vote to close Windham Elementary School soon became a forum to vent frustrations about school board clerk Russel Cummings.
The Saturday, Aug. 28 school board meeting, which lasted nearly four hours, was prompted by a petition to the school board last July. A vote was set up for Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Since then, the issue has divided the town of Windham. Signs advocating for both sides litter Windham Hill Road. Vice-Chairperson of the School Board Carolyn Partridge recently wrote a rebuttal to a letter by a pro-closure group called Windham Committee for School Choice, which was published in the Reformer on Tuesday. To date, the Reformer has received five other letters against closing the school (including one that is published today, on page A4).
The tension of the issue appeared early at Saturday’s meeting when Cummings began to defend other elementary schools while he was introducing the topic. When School Board Chair Beth McDonald interrupted him, he doubled down.
“Families that are supporting plan B, which is school choice, have a right to their opinion,” he said.
“It’s not ‘school choice’,” an attendee yelled, referencing an argument that closing the school would remove choice rather than provide it.
Cummings promptly told the attendee to shut up. The move sparked anger among the room and a call from another attendee for an independent moderator.
This back and forth went on throughout the meeting, between Cummings and attendees. For example, in a discussion on the school’s programs, Cummings argued that Windham Elementary’s farm program didn’t teach employable skills. This produced audible groans from attendees, several times.
Shortly after that Russ argued he was responsible for a decrease in education taxes, which attendees responded with laughter.
“Take him out,” an attendee yelled, which prompted clapping.
Speakers accused Cummings of running over birds with his car, not paying attention to what attendees were saying, and trying to shut down the school to start a business in its place.
“He is playing the trump card; he is getting involved so he can destroy,” said Blackwood over Zoom.
Former school board member Antje Ruppert recalled a Town Meeting where Cummings pledged support to the board over budget issues, then nominated himself to run against Partridge the next day.
“It was so absolutely horrendous to see such an underhanded action,” she said. “I do not believe one single word this man says, not one. And I would urge you to be very careful of any of the things that he spreads.”
Cummings could not be reached for comment by press time.
On the topic of the meeting, advocates for closing Windham Elementary argued that the school doesn’t provide enough for its students, such as a free-lunch program, and praised the learning styles used in larger classrooms.
Those in favor of keeping the school open argued there are opportunities a small, rural, close-knit community school provides that a larger one couldn’t, especially for children with special needs.
They also showed concern for the cost of sending children to other schools and whether children would be safe being transported in the wintertime, as well as the impact the closure would have on property values in Windham.
Some speakers didn’t take a side and instead advocated for dialogue, community and understanding.
“I hope on September 8, we can at minimum be friendly with each other,” said parent Sarah Edelman. “This is dividing us and it’s scary and it’s sad.”