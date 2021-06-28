BRATTLEBORO — With pandemic precautions winding down, a Wardsboro man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor four-and-a-half years ago will finally stand trial.
In late 2016, a grand jury returned a charge of second-degree murder against Kevin Parker for “unlawfully causing the death” of Kirby Staib, 42, on Oct. 18, 2016.
Though there were no witnesses, Parker admitted to killing Staib.
Parker told investigators he and Staib were “having issues concerning property boundaries.”
Parker and Staib had been disagreeable toward each other for more than a decade, state court documents.
“Some of these issues were confrontational and the police were called several times to intervene,” state the documents.
Parker told investigators he saw Staib walking on Gilfeather Road with a shovel and an argument ensued. Staib allegedly pulled a handgun on Parker, who in turn shot Staib with a Sturm Ruger .223 Ranch Rifle. Parker said he was carrying the gun because of problems with coyotes.
Investigators found a Bersa Thunder .380 handgun next to Staib’s body along with five .223 cartridge casings and four .380 cartridges.
Parker pleaded not guilty and was released on a $25,000 surety bond.
When the case goes to trial, Parker, to be found not guilty, will have to convince a jury that he “reasonably believed ... that he was in immediate, imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily harm; and that the use of deadly force was reasonably necessary to avoid the harm and repel the perceived threat.”
Parker’s trial was scheduled for May 2020 but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the past 15 to 18 months I have not had much communication with Chris Montgomery [Parker’s attorney],” said Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver.
Shriver said there had been some preliminary discussions about resolving the matter, but no resolution could be reached.
She said the state is ready to go to trial.
Windham County Judge John Treadwell said he is going to work with the court clerk to schedule a one-week trial in the fall.
“This is one of the older serious felonies we have before the court,” he said.