WINDHAM COUNTY — Carolyn Partridge, a Democrat who is stepping down as a state representative, was the top vote getter Tuesday for one of Windham County's two assistant judge positions.
Lamont Barnett of Rockingham, who is currently one of the two assistant or "side" judges, was easily reelected as well. Challenger Mildred "Millie" Barry of Westminster, an independent, and the current Windham County clerk, was far behind the two Democrats.
The unofficial final tally from the Vermont Secretary of State's office was Partridge 12,208, Barnett 9,393, and Barry, 5,633. There were 10,066 blank votes.
Partridge had decided not to run for reelection for her House seat after 24 years in Montpelier, with her last years serving as chairwoman of the House Agriculture and Forestry Committee. She is a sheep farmer and fiber artist in Windham.
Partridge said Wednesday morning she was already getting acquainted with her new job, which will be based at the county courthouse in Newfane.
She said she would be meeting with Barnett at the Newfane courthouse on Thursday for some orientation, and to watch some court hearings. At 4 p.m., there's a Windham County budget hearing, she said.
"I'm actually so delighted," said Partridge. "It will be a great challenge."
While Partridge won't officially become Windham County's second assistant judge until February, Barnett said he would renew his request to Gov. Phil Scott that Partridge be appointed to the vacancy, which was created by the resignation of longtime Assistant Judge Patricia Duff of Brattleboro.
Duff resigned in the summer citing health reasons. News later surfaced that she was under investigation by Vermont State Police for misuse of public funds.
Barnett said that Scott had initially refused to appoint Partridge to the vacancy last summer, with his office saying they would let the voters decide.
Barnett said the budget season in the county could always use another person, and he said it would allow Partridge to take advantage of training.
Partridge had been nominated by Windham County Democrats to fill the slot on the ballot created by the resignation by Duff.
Duff resigned in July, but her name remained on the ballot during the August primary. After news broke that she was under investigation by the Vermont State Police for mishandling of public funds, she asked that her name be taken off the ballot. The police investigation is continuing.
Barnett, a former chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, has been an assistant judge two different times, and he has been working alone since Duff's resignation in July.
Barnett, who has been acting solely as the county's defacto administrator, said he hoped Barry would be reappointed as county clerk, a very part-time position handling election matters for the county and signing the county's financial records.