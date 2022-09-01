NEWFANE — Democratic Rep. Carolyn Partridge is officially on November’s ballot for one of Windham County’s two side judge positions.
Windham County Democrats held a caucus last week via Zoom and nominated Partridge, D-Windham 3, for the vacant position on the ballot.
Patricia Duff of Brattleboro, who had been side judge since 2006, announced her resignation from the position in July, but her name remained on the primary ballot, and she was overwhelmingly nominated during the Aug. 9 primary despite resigning.
But when word got out last month that she was under investigation by the Vermont State Police for misappropriation of public funds, she finally withdrew her name from the November ballot, clearing the way for Partridge’s nomination.
Partridge, the chairwoman of the House Agriculture Committee, had earlier in the year announced she wouldn’t be seeking another term in the Legislature, and after Duff announced her retirement in June, she started collecting signatures as a write-in campaign. But Partridge garnered only a couple hundred Democratic write-in ballots during the Aug. 9 primary.
Meanwhile, with Duff’s resignation, the responsibility for administering the county budget and other administrative duties falls solely on the county’s other side judge, Lamont Barnett of Rockingham.
So far, Gov. Phil Scott has declined to appoint someone to the position, despite being given some names by the county committee earlier this summer, according to Angela Lawrence of Dummerston, chairwoman of the Windham County Democratic Committee.
In fact, said Lawrence, the governor’s office had interviewed at least one of the candidates recommended by the committee — Partridge.
Partridge said Thursday she was interviewed by Scott administration staff back in July, and was slated for a second interview, this one directly with Scott, in early August, but it was canceled and still hasn’t been rescheduled.
Partridge said she now doesn’t expect Scott to appoint anyone to serve along with Barnett as the county’s two side judges. The term runs until the first week of February, Barnett said.
A spokesman for Scott didn’t return a message seeking clarification of the governor’s plans. Scott himself is running for reelection, to a fourth term.
Partridge said she was still trying to figure out how to run her campaign for side judge, and navigate the political but nonpolitical position as judge.
Barnett is also seeking reelection, and Millie Barry of Westminster, who is the county’s part-time clerk, is running for the side judge’s position as an independent. She had originally sought the Democratic nomination, as well. There are no known Republican candidates for the side judge position, Lawrence said.
Barnett, meanwhile, in addition to serving in traffic court, said he is handling the county’s affairs by himself, with the help of the county’s clerk, Barry, and other staff.
He said in addition to also sitting in Family Court, he will have to come up with the county budget in the coming months, where usually the two side judges do it together.
The county recently purchased the former Entergy Nuclear corporate headquarters building in Brattleboro as a new home for the Windham County Sheriff’s Office. He said the Sheriff’s Office just recently moved in to the building from its old location in Newfane.