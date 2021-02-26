Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Rabbi Avremy Raskin, director of the Chabad Jewish Center puts labels onto Matzah bread made in Israeli that will be handed out. The Center will be offering hand-baked Shmurah Matzah as a gift for Jewish families in the area. Passover begins the evening of Saturday, March 27. People interested in the Matzah gift for seder can call 802-451-0635 or visit http://chabadbrattleboro.org/matzahgift.

