MONTPELIER — The COVID-19 vaccines are coming. But they won’t be available to most Vermonters right away, and that’s why residents need to follow the guidelines for preventing spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Phil Scott and other state officials said Friday at the state’s regular pandemic briefing.
An independent advisory panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a vaccine manufactured by Pfizer in conjunction with BioNTech, a German firm. The FDA was expected to rule on the vaccine as early as Friday, and a second vaccine developed by Moderna is expected to be considered next week.
When the vaccines are shipped to Vermont, they will be in limited doses, and will be dedicated to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said. A second dose will follow weeks later.
What that means, Levine said, is that it might be February before the state knows if the vaccine works as intended.
“By the time second dose has had time to build up immunity, it will be February before we even see an immune response we would want to see at that level,” Levine said.
With that in mind, Levine warned that a tough winter looms, and that many Vermonters won’t receive the vaccine until April or May.
“I am not taking away hope here. I am just providing a reality context that the stark statistics on the TV of hospitalizations, deaths and cases aren’t going to change with the snap of a finger because there is a vaccine on the market,” Levine said. “But they are going to change, and the changes will occur after February, more dramatically we hope.”
“A lot of this depends on how much of the vaccine we receive,” Scott added. “We don’t have control of that.”
Vaccine doses are being distributed across the country by population, and Vermont is due to receive 6,000 doses in the first round.
The state’s vaccine plan prioritizes persons who are critical to the COVID-19 response, essential workers, and medically vulnerable persons. The state is following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
In the meantime, state officials said Friday, they’re ramping up the state’s medical response and contact tracing capacity. The state will add the full-time equivalent of 75 more contract tracers, and has contracted with TLC, a Williston-based, nurse-owned medical staffing service, to provide emergency nursing staffing to long-term care facilities experiencing an outbreak. The first 24 to 48 hours of an outbreak are critical, and often when resources are most limited, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said.
NEARING 100 DEATHS
Friday, the state Department of Health reported Vermont had reached 5,500 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 93 deaths. There were 113 new cases reported Friday, and at present 26 people are hospitalized with the virus, with two in intensive care and none on ventilators.
Levine and Scott were not ready to say the state had avoided a Thanksgiving surge, saying they wanted more data before that could be ruled out. But both emphasized the importance of following the guidance to prevent the spread of the virus: avoiding multi-family and large indoor gatherings, wearing a mask, frequent hand-washing, quarantining after out-of-state and staying home when sick.
“We’re still seeing 100-to-120 cases a day, which is a level higher than we are accustomed to,” Levine said. As of Friday that included 38 outbreaks and 220 situations being monitored, he said.
“But I caution that we should not develop a new comfort level” with the current level of transmission, Levine said. “Numbers like this can have significant impacts when viewed through the lens of our priorities,” he said, including keeping schools and businesses open and reducing hospitalizations, illnesses and deaths.
To keep Vermonters informed, the state is adapting its emergency notification service, the Vermont Alert System (VT-ALERT) to provide information about the pandemic through text messages, email and voice mail.
Erica Bornemann, the state’s emergency management director, said residents can sign up for the VT-ALERT service at https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert and choose to receive updates and links to state websites. The service is free and can be accessed at its website and by the Everbridge app on mobile devices. It is not, however, intended to replace the state’s web-based information COVID-19 resources.
During the briefing, Scott was asked what the state is doing to assure that out-of-state visitors to ski areas are following the state’s travel guidance on quarantining for 14 days before visiting.
“Ski areas are working very hard to be sure to educate folks before they come to Vermont,” Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrle said.
Scott added that the presence of out-of-state plates in parking lots does not mean they’re all visiting; many are second-home owners who have been working remotely from here, he said.
“I’m not being naive, but at the same time I don’t think we should jump to conclusions,” he said. “Ski areas want to make sure they’re safe. That’s part of their attraction as well. They don’t want an outbreak on their mountain or at their facility.”