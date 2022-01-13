Beverly Langeveld, a volunteer at the Windham County Humane Society, works with an older cat on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The local humane society and others around the country are participating in the “Betty White Challenge” on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, which would have been White’s 100th birthday.
Eric Brow, a K-9 specialist for the Windham County Humane Society, works with a dog on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The local humane society and others around the country are participating in the “Betty White Challenge” on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, which would have been White’s 100th birthday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO – Windham County Humane Society is encouraging the community to give back in honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.
WCHS is taking part in the Betty White Challenge, a social media trend challenging people to donate to their local animal shelter.
Maya Richmond is the new executive director at the Humane Society. She said White, the actress and comedian who died on Dec. 31, was a lifelong animal activist and supported animal shelters across the country.
“I can’t think of a better way to honor Betty White,” shared Richmond, “than on or before January 17th — what would have marked White’s 100th birthday — donating to help homeless animals."
She said the shelter has already received a couple of donations before the event even started.
To take part in the challenge to help homeless animals at WCHS, you can donate through mail (WCHS, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 0302) or online through WCHS’s website, www.windhamcountyhumane.org. Or stop at the shelter, located at 916 W. River Road in Brattleboro between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to drop off your donation.