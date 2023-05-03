WILMINGTON — PCB levels went up at Twin Valley Elementary School despite recent projects aimed at doing just the opposite.
A second round of indoor air testing for polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in mid-April took place in areas where carbon filtration units had been placed, according to a letter Principal Rebecca Fillion sent out to families on Friday.
“In addition to placing carbon air filters, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system was set to bring 100 percent outdoor air into the rooms,” Fillion wrote. “The changes made were expected to decrease PCB levels. However, in this case, PCB levels increased inside the rooms. The increased results tell us a source of PCBs may be in the HVAC system.”
In an earlier letter regarding testing in March that prompted initial action in the school, Fillion described PCBs as “a group of human-made chemicals commonly used in building materials and electrical equipment before 1980.”
“PCBs can be released into indoor air from building materials that contain PCBs,” she wrote in correspondence to families. “PCBs can cause serious health problems. The potential for health effects from PCBs, as with other chemicals, depends on how much, how often, and how long someone is exposed to them.”
Fillion said levels in the re-tested spaces ranged from 156 to 1,050 nanograms per cubic meter, meaning “some PCB indoor air levels now require additional action.”
“We know this is unexpected, and difficult news to receive during these last important weeks of school,” she wrote.
Fillion said the school is following recommendations from the Vermont Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation to reduce PCB levels.
HVAC systems serving the gym, library and front offices have been turned off. Windows are being opened when and where possible.
Certain rooms will be occupied on a more limited basis. Carbon treatment units will continue to be used until rooms can be retested.
Some of the new results reached a level calling for “immediate action.” However, state officials support students and staff staying in the spaces, according to the letter.
“The limited use of the rooms is based on a new comparison of the indoor air levels from the second round of testing to health risk of being in the rooms for a short period of time (seven weeks),” Fillion wrote. “Since the health risk of PCBs is based on time and amount of exposure, this limited use protects the health of those in the building for this time period.”
Fillion noted the new guidance comes in addition to steps already taken to reduce exposure to PCBs. The school will continue to keep the gym and library closed for classes, although students and staff can walk through the areas to access other parts of the school. The school also will continue to limit the time pre-K students spend in the nurse’s office.
State officials returned for a second community meeting about the issue on Monday. Eben Pendleton, environmental analysist for the state, said a plan is being developed by state agencies and the school to improve the situation.
Twin Valley Elementary hired an environmental consultant to identify the sources of PCBs in the school and address the sources to lower the levels of PCBs, Pendleton said. He noted carbon air filters have helped in other schools in Vermont and other states.
Retesting is scheduled for this week. Pendleton said the hope is to determine if the HVAC system is “a problem in the school and turning it off has made a difference.” He suggested the system could be replaced or cleaned.
Responding to a grandparent who raised concerns about the potential for students to get sick due to exposure, Pendleton said the efforts outlined during the presentation are aimed at reducing the risk of health issues.
“We are balancing a learning environment and also being safe and protective of our schools and our students’ health,” Pendleton said.
Kristy Corey, chairwoman of the Twin Valley Unified Union School District Board, told the Reformer the hope is to receive test results in a week or two.
“We understand that this timeframe is difficult for everyone,” she said. “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our students and staff. We are following all guidance from the state and are hopeful that we will have better news for our community when the results become available.”
At a meeting last month, state officials explained this marks the first year schools are being tested for PCBs indoors. A $32 million fund has been established by the state to help districts pay for mitigation.