WESTMINSTER — Testing of the air inside Bellows Falls Union High School has revealed the presence of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), a toxic, cancer-causing chemical found in a variety of building materials, which was banned by the federal EPA in 1979.
The exact levels of PCBs in the 52-year-old high school's air was not released by Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Andy Haas, who sent an email to "the BFUHS community" Saturday afternoon, alerting them to the development, which could affect the beginning of school. He announced a series of public meetings this week about the issue.
"PCBs were found," Haas wrote of what he called the "initial results" of the PCB testing, which was conducted this spring. Vermont is requiring all schools built before 1980 to undergo PCB tests, making it the only state in the country to require such school tests.
Haas said representatives from the Vermont Agency of Education, the Agency of Natural Resources and the Department of Health will be at the meetings this week.
"Upon the advice of those experts, and exercising an abundance of caution, we have reduced access to some sections of the high school building. We anticipate working in partnership with those affected by reduced access, in order to minimize disruptions. For example, we will work immediately with our preseason athletics programs and with all others directly involved in planning for the opening of this school year," Haas wrote to the community.
"There are still a lot of unknowns. We have been meeting with state officials from Department of Health, Department of Environmental Conservation and the Agency of Education," Haas said Sunday. "Safety of our students and staff are the most important for us."
According to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources website, the primary sources of PCBs in Vermont schools are caulking and fluorescent light ballasts. But PCBs are found in paint, glues, plastics, transformers and capacitors.
Last month, new Principal Kelly O'Ryan had told the BFUHS board, while Haas was on vacation, that the PCB tests had been "spoiled" and would have to be redone.
On Saturday, Haas also announced a series of meetings about the new development. On Monday, the Bellows Falls Union High School Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet from noon to 2 p.m. and the Bellows Falls Union High School Board will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Both meetings will be at the high school and online at https://wnesu.org/joinmeeting.
On Thursday there will be a Community forum, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bellows Falls Middle School Auditorium and online at https://wnesu.org/joinmeeting. There also will be will be a dedicated opportunity exclusively for BFUHS staff to gather on Thursday, at 4:30 p.m. at the middle school for information-sharing from WNESU and high school administration and the agency experts.
"We appreciate there may be many questions about next steps. We encourage you to attend one of the meetings/forum outlined above. We will continue to keep you informed," Haas wrote.
Haas didn't say what areas of the school had the higher levels of PCBs, but he hinted at the areas that were affected: the gym and the auditorium. He scheduled the public forums at the middle school, and also mentioning there would be an effect on athletics, without offering specifics.
Jason Terry of Bellows Falls, chairman of the Bellows Falls Union High School board, said Sunday that more information about the PCBs would come out during the week.
"I don't know enough about them and I'm sure this week coming up we will find out all we care to find out about them. I can tell that this guy is not gonna panic," Terry wrote in a text.
"Reporting on anything is premature," he added.
Several school directors contacted on Sunday deferred comment until Monday's meetings.
Bellows Falls Union High School is not the first school in Windham County to be affected by elevated levels of PCBs. Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham has elevated levels in some areas of the school and is working on a long-term solution.
Haas last month committed the school districts in the supervisory union to be a party to a Vermont lawsuit against Monsanto, the chemical company which made the PCB chemicals. At the same time, the Vermont Attorney General is also suing Monsanto because of the chemical contamination.
Burlington High School was found to contain high levels of PCBs, and the high school is in the process of being torn down and a new one built in its place.
For additional information: https://dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/contaminated-sites/pcbsinschools/pcbs-frequently-asked-questions