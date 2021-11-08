BRATTLEBORO — A pedestrian was hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Canal Street and South Main Street.
Responding to the crash Sunday afternoon were Brattleboro Police Department officers and personnel from the Brattleboro Fire Department and Rescue Inc. Traffic was shut down on Canal Street to ensure the safety of first responders and involved parties, states a news release from the police department.
Katherine A. Hildreth, 57, of Brattleboro, was driving a 2016 Chevy Malibu at the time of the crash. Hildreth remained on scene and spoke with officers, police said.
Police said the pedestrian, who has not yet been identified by police, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. The crash is still under investigation and no arrests have been made, according to the news release.
Police said because the collision did not take place at a crosswalk, Hildreth was not issued a ticket.