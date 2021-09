Brattleboro first responders went to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Putney Road, near the Marina, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The road was shut down for some time to allow crews to evaluate the scene. The pedestrian exited the Moover bus on Putney Road and then while crossing the road was struck by a vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The pedestrian was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for unknown but serious injuries.