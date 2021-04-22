MONTPELIER — The process of addressing the state’s multi-billion dollar unfunded pension liability took a significant step Thursday, as the House gave preliminary approval to a bill changing the pension funds’ governance and convening a task force to find solutions to a $5.6 billion problem.
The bill, H. 449, expands the Vermont Pension Investment Committee to 10 members and makes it an independent commission. It also sets forth the membership and charge of a 15-member task force to study how to cut the state’s yearly payments and unfunded liability, looking at benefits, structure, risk-sharing and potential revenue sources as well as impact on employees.
If the bill passes on third reading Friday and is approved by the Senate and Gov. Phil Scott, the task force report would be due by Sept. 15. While some lawmakers questioned the short turnaround Thursday, supporters said the aggressive deadline is needed in case the results require collective bargaining between the state and the impacted unions: The Vermont-NEA, the Vermont State Employees Association, and the Vermont Troopers Association.
Opponents said the makeup of the task force does not adequately represent employees, with six out of 15 slots in the group. That dynamic, they said, starts the process of potentially with a lack of trust from state employees. But supporters pushed back on that characterization of legislators as management, and said the state faces much harder choices in the future if it fails to act now.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Windham 6, the vice chair of the Government Operations Committee, co-presented the bill, H. 449, and took the bulk of questions from colleagues.
In presenting the bill, Gannon noted that House members had received multiple emails and heard testimony about employee representation on VPIC and on the task force, and whether the two panels were tilted too far toward management.
“This is always presented as a dichotomy,” Gannon said, and that raises questions about whether the Legislature should be considered management.
“We agree needs to be a strong voice for pension members,” Gannon said, “but neither entity is about to engage in collective bargaining ... that is the fallacy of this dichotomy. On VPIC, it is important to bring on more independence and expertise to take the politics out of investment decisions. On the task force, it is important that the taxpayers be heard through their elected representatives. “
Gannon and others noted that the state’s annual actuarially determined employer contribution (ADEC) has soared to $316 million for fiscal 2022. Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Mary Hooper, D-Washington 4, pointed out that’s more than the budgets of the Department of Mental Health ($280 million), the Department of Corrections ($167 million) and the Department of Health ($168 million).
In normal financial years, “we would be struggling extraordinarily hard to find that sort of money to meet those obligations,” Hooper said.
Rep. Taylor Small, P/D-Chittenden-6-7, said she was concerned that the new VPIC would not have oversight from the pension funds’ boards of trustees. But Gannon said the current structure, which gives any one member veto power, kept the expected investment rate of returns for pension funds artificially high — one factor among several in causing the crisis.
“The reason we chose VPIC to be solely responsible is they’re the investment experts,” Gannon said. That, he explained, would remove politics from the process.
Rep Kathleen James, D-Bennington 4, voted yes. She said she had heard from a number of teachers and educators, and was moved by the testimony of state employees before the Government Operations Committee. But she remained convinced that “left unchecked, or in case of a recession, the unfunded liability threatens not just Vermont taxpayers and the General Fund, but also works strongly against the valued teachers, troopers and state employees who are counting on it.”
“The longer we delay, the harder and more difficult it will become to find a path toward solvency,” she added.
No votes among the Bennington and Windham delegations included Rep. Mollie S. Burke, D/P Windham 2-2; Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham 4; and Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington 2-2. The remainder of the delegation voted yes.
Burke said she supports addressing the unfunded pension liability, but voted no due to the composition of the task force. “I believe perception matters,” she said in explaining her vote. “The outcome will be more successful if union members feel honored by equal representation.”
Bos-Lun, a first-year lawmaker, said she heard more about the pension issue than on any other topic thus far in her tenure. She voted no to meet those constituent concerns and her own conscience, she said.
Her Windham-4 seatmate, Rep. Michael Mrowicki, a member of the Government Operations Committee that drafted the bill, said the current funding level of the pensions — 66.4 percent for state employees and 51.3 percent for teachers — leaves them “one recession away from big trouble.”
Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan, D-Bennington-Rutland, warned that a default on the state’s pensions would harm Vermont’s credit rating and lead to “significantly higher rates on bond issues, if they let us borrow at all.”
By September 15, the task force will report on how to stabilize the state employees’ and teachers’ ADEC contributions and unfunded liability by $77 million and $595 million, respectively. It will also review whether the future structure should include revenue sources, and whether a defined contribution or hybrid defined contribution option such as a 401(k) plan should be considered.
“We welcome the legislature’s decision to slow down and take a methodical approach to the pension’s funding issues,” said VT-NEA communications director Darren Allen. “We will continue to fight for a path that does not rely on making teachers pay more, work longer, and get less.”
Steve Howard, executive director of VSEA, said he was pleased the union “stopped the runaway train” that was the initial pension reform proposal, which would have extended vesting periods for employees, increased contributions and reduced cost of living adjustments. But he remained disappointed by the outcome.
“We asked for equal power at the table, so the process would be balanced and credible. It is sad that they couldn’t find a way to accommodate that request,” he said.