MONTPELIER — All by themselves, education funding and taxation in Vermont are politically challenging topics at the local level and in Montpelier.
Put them together, and then add a mechanism of addressing chronic underfunding of some schools — but raising education property taxes in communities that benefited from the current formula — and there’s bound to be tension.
That was the case over the past few days, as the Vermont House of Representatives’ Education and Ways & Means Committees held meetings, jointly and separately, to discuss S. 13, a bill chartering an implementation plan for new per-pupil weighting factors in school districts across the state.
“It’s a really, really deeply emotional issue,” Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham 2-1, the vice-chair of the Ways & Means Committee said. “These are our kids. And these are our tax rates. And there are a few things that people care more about than those two things.”
As passed by the Senate, the bill asks a six-person task force to formulate “an action plan and proposed legislation to ensure that all public school students have equitable access to educational opportunities.” It still allows the task force to “modify or create” the weights and consider “whether any weights should be eliminated in lieu of categorical aid.”
The joint meetings Wednesday and Thursday took testimony from school board members and educators making the case for enacting the implementation factors as presented. Changing the factors, they said, would deliver more predictable funding than providing conditional aid through grants.
But legislators also heard from a school superintendent warning that the new weights would, if adopted all at once, slam his district with a 35-cent tax rate increase.
“This would be catastrophic for our district and our students. The cuts we’d need to make to pass a budget would be extreme,” said John Alberghini, superintendent of the Chittenden East Supervisory Union, in Jericho.
”We don’t want to come across as not caring about students living in poverty,” he added.
CHASING EQUITY
In the Brigham ruling in 1997, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled the state’s education funding formula resulted in unequal access to education for Vermont students, violating the right to equal educational opportunity under the Vermont Constitution. The weighting factors were adopted as a means to addressing that inequity with dollars.
But a study of the weighting factors, undertaken by the University of Vermont at the Legislature’s behest in 2019, showed the existing weighting factors are inadequate, and were not based on empirical evidence. The study, produced by UVM professor Tammy Kolbe, Bruce Baker of Rutgers University in New Jersey, and the American Institutes for Research, proposes adding factors for rural students and greatly increasing the factors for students in poverty, to 2.95 from 0.25.
Rural districts, and districts with significant populations of students from economically disadvantaged households or English language learners, have been pushing for the adoption of the new weights as an education equity issue. The current weights, advocates say, result in districts having to cut spending and raise taxes.
Lawmakers on the Ways & Means Committee, particularly Rep. George Till, D-Chittenden 3, had questions about how the new poverty weighting factor had been determined, and whether federal aid already going to districts was part of the calculation.
Till on Wednesday cited the Feb. 23 testimony of Larry Picus, an education funding expert who has consulted for the state, as categorizing the proposed poverty weighting as an “outlier.” He also mistakenly questioned why the report cited the towns of Jericho and Richmond as not having students in poverty; Friday, he said those statistics were from a 2017 U.S. Census-derived poverty estimate.
“It had nothing to do with the Kolbe report except to say that when we re-weight for poverty, we need to be sure we have poverty numbers that are both accurate and transparent, which I don’t believe they are now,” Till said Friday.
In his Feb. 23 testimony before Ways & Means, Picus said the 2.97 factor is a number [Baker] frequently uses, “and I’ve always been a tad skeptical. On the other hand I think [Kolbe’s] work is generally of the highest quality and she stands behind her numbers.”
“It’s hard to know exactly what the right number should be,” Picus told the committee.
Friday, Kolbe said her report is “objective and unbiased” and one of the few education finance reports to have been vetted by peer review and published in a journal. And Education Secretary Daniel French on Friday said the study is “exceptionally well done.”
“But again, it’s a very complex issue. And the application of the study is what needs to be evaluated by the General Assembly and it’s going to require some focus effort to do that in a thoughtful way,” French added.
Education Committee members weren’t alone in questioning why Kolbe’s report, issued two years ago, is being questioned now.
“I was a little surprised by some of the questions/statements about the study,” said Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham-Bennington, who has been outspoken in pushing for implementation of the new weights.
“[Baker and Kolbe] are national education financing experts who conducted a comprehensive national analysis of how we measure difference in education needs across our student population,” Sibilia said. “To hear a member just casually dismiss one of the weights because it doesn’t sound right is frankly alarming. Our kids don’t need a speculative round of political negotiations here — we asked the question, we got the answer. Now we need to fix the problem — not shoot the messenger.”
KEEP YOUR COOL
Education Committee members were not pleased to by the implication that Kolbe’s work deserved skepticism.
“I hope we can maybe better understand how poverty is calculated .. that to me is important. I don’t think becoming skeptical of a study that’s been well regraded and reviewed is useful time spent right now,” Rep. Erin Brady, Chittenden-2, said Wednesday.
But the committee’s chairperson, Rep. Kathryn Webb, D-Chittenden 5-1, asked her panel to keep their cool and their focus.
“I would like this committee to step away from advocacy for a position and be thinking about what it is we need to do to move this question forward,” Webb said Thursday.
“There’s a difference between not understanding how [weighting] is calculated and questioning the integrity of research. I don’t think that’s a productive conversation. I want to stay out of that,” Webb said. “I have no questions about the integrity of a nationally recognized researcher.”
Kornheiser, D-Windham 2-1, said the committee’s questions are a function of wanting to get it right.
“I think we’re really finding ourselves needing to take a step back, and make sure that we understand all of those factors, so that we’re not while we have a chance to correct things, or not carry over some of the mistakes from the past system,” she said, citing the confusion over the poverty weighting factor as an example.
“A good example of that, is we’ve been spending a lot of time wrestling with the fact that very few people understand how poverty is measured in the weight in the weighting system. Not how it’s weighted, but even how it’s measured for the weights,” she said.
Both committees are grappling with the task force’s scope of work. While the Coalition for Vermont Student Equity, a multi-community lobbying group, has been pushing to keep the scope limited, lawmakers are aware that changing the weights might lead to unexpected consequences.
“There’s a pretty short runway for doing a lot of this work,” Kolbe said Friday. “My concern is you’ll go a mile wide and an inch deep.”
On Wednesday, Alex Yin, a member of the Winooski School Board, outlined the difficulty that the urban district has encountered in finding resources to educate its students — many of whom are new English language learners, and 60 percent of whom qualify for free or reduced school meals.
Under the current weighting, Winooski’s student body of 800 students is counted as about 1,000 equalized pupils, about $16,700 per equalized pupil. “Yet with the empirical and research-based weighting formula, Winooski would have about 1,600 equalized pupils or about $10,200 per equalized pupil,” Yin said.
Instead of shunning students whose families “can’t afford to live anywhere else ... Winooski has embraced the challenges,” Yin said. “Please allow the districts that accepted these challenges the ability to educate our students. We don’t need another committee to study the weights themselves. We need a plan to implement these weights.”
Douglas Korb, chair of the Marlboro School Board and, like Yin, a member of the Coalition for Vermont Student Equity, said the current weighting structure forces the town’s school to make painful choices.
“It is difficult to explain to a 7-year-old that they don’t have a play structure because there is a new state mandate that needed to be met in health insurance or elsewhere,” Korb said. “We could build that play structure, but with a penalty it would cost us twice as much and put us in further danger of not passing our budget.”
Another line of questioning that came up in the joint hearings Wednesday and Thursday was how local decision-makers might take advantage of reductions in tax rates, rather than use the added tax capacity to fund their schools. That implication bothered lawmakers including Rep. Kathleen James, D-Bennington 4.
“We haven’t been proactively making sure overweighted districts aren’t using their taxing capacity properly and spending their money properly,” James said. “The implication we need to make sure districts use money the right way ... that doesn’t sit well with me.”