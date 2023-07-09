The Brattleboro Police Department recently hosted a "Coffee with a Cop" event at the Collective Lounge in Brattleboro.
Brattleboro Police Officer Ryan Washburn talks with Brattleboro Select Board member Franz Reichsman during a "Coffee with a Cop" event at the Collective Lounge in Brattleboro on Monday, June 26, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Brattleboro Police Officer Ryan Washburn talks with Brattleboro Select Board member Franz Reichsman during a "Coffee with a Cop" event at the Collective Lounge in Brattleboro on Monday, June 26, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Brattleboro Police Department hosted a "Coffee with a Cop" event at the Collective Lounge in Brattleboro on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Brattleboro Police Department hosted a "Coffee with a Cop" event at the Collective Lounge in Brattleboro on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Dick DeGray talks with Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy during a "Coffee with a Cop" event at the Collective Lounge in Brattleboro on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Brattleboro Police Department hosted a "Coffee with a Cop" event at the Collective Lounge in Brattleboro on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Dick DeGray talks with Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy during a "Coffee with a Cop" event at the Collective Lounge in Brattleboro on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Brattleboro Police Department hosted a "Coffee with a Cop" event at the Collective Lounge in Brattleboro on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro Police Officer Ryan Washburn talks with Brattleboro Select Board member Franz Reichsman during a "Coffee with a Cop" event at the Collective Lounge in Brattleboro on Monday, June 26, 2023.