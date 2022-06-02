BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Police responded with Brattleboro Fire and Rescue Inc. to the North Bridge on Putney Road Thursday for a person hit by a train.
When responders arrived at approximately 1:20 p.m. they found a male lying in the water conscious and alert. The male was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was life-flighted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., for further observation.
According to Brattleboro Police it appears the male was fishing off the train bridge when the train came through, but the investigation is still on going.
Brattleboro Police encourage people to stay off all train bridges and tracks. The trains come through at a high rate of speed and are surprisingly quiet when they are going down the tracks. The trains are unable to stop quickly, making it very dangerous for anyone to be on the tracks at all.