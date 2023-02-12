BRATTLEBORO — For Peter "Fish" Case, community outreach is huge.
"I’m running because I feel that our current board is strong and I can make it stronger," Case said. "My strengths are in messaging and communications, making complex things easy to unpack and explain."
Case, a radio personality who writes columns for the Reformer, is running for one of the two one-year seats opening. His opponents are incumbent Jessica Callahan Gelter, Spoon Agave, Franz Reichsman and Sam Stevens.
Case described himself as a "strong decision maker" who can act quickly when needed.
"Sometimes decisions need to take some time," he said. "I, too, can bring that skill set to this board. Serving this community is something I’ve always done and will continue to do. I believe that public service is an honor and I hope that in March the people of Brattleboro see fit to allow me to serve them."
Through the media, Case has been able to connect with community members. He covered big events like the Brooks House fire in downtown Brattleboro and Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
“Every time something happens with the community, I try to make sure that I’m there doing what I can do,” he said in an earlier interview, estimating that he served on about eight different steering committees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Case produced his “Call to Action” series with Brattleboro Community Television, airing interviews with officials to share useful information about the public health emergency, and now dissects local news on his "Vermontitude" series with BCTV and the Reformer, which he won't host until after the election. He also helped create and hosted the “Fables” storytelling series.
“I’m all about communication, I’m all about being approachable and wanting to know how it impacts you,” he previously said.
Case has served on boards for the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro, Girls on the Run, Groundworks Collaborative and Relay for Life. He’s currently president of the board for Black Mountain Assisted Family Living, an organization that provides permanent housing for individuals with developmental delays.
Case grew up in Wilmington. About 32 years ago, he moved to Brattleboro, where his children graduated from high school in the 1990s.
Regarding the decision to split with Rescue Inc., Case said the board is made up of five members he believes should be listening to the people of Brattleboro.
"This issue has elevated beyond the board at this point and [they] need to work with what the taxpayer wants," he said.
He called Rescue Inc. "most familiar with the town's needs and wants."
"[A]nd I would love to find a path back," he said. "At the end of the day, we simply need quality EMS care."
Case said he believes the needs of the community can be balanced with the concerns of taxpayers by "conversation and collaboration along with messaging that everyone can understand will help on all fronts."
"If we’re talking to people, if we are letting them know what is going on, they have a chance to weigh in," he said. "If we were going to use an example, I guess the severed relationship with Rescue would be a good one. This current board proved that they could make a decision quickly when need be, with their backs to the wall. It was bold, but from my understanding, in that moment, necessary. But in the future and if given the time, conversations should always be our first option."
Case said he believes the Community Safety Fund will accomplish "some good things." He doesn't see it replacing the police department, which he hopes to "enhance."
Adding or updating lights and surveillance cameras will "go a long way to slowing the problems" of crime and public safety, Case said.
"Creating a committee that addresses these issues in real time would also help," he said, "whether that be through an extension of the Police Department or the Community Safety program."
Putting a police substation at the Transportation Center might not align with current staffing issues at the police department, Case said. However, he believes the project could be possible when staffing returns to levels where officers aren't being worn out.
Case suggested parking police cruisers by parking enforcement on a regular basis, when officers are on foot patrol. That also would be "an excellent deterrent," he said.
When it comes to the housing crisis, Case believes the municipality is doing everything it can to create more housing. He said he hasn't see an instance where town officials or the Select Board have turned away a solid proposal.
"Unfortunately, I think this will need to be solved by building more housing," he said.
Case pointed out that panhandling continues to be an issue around town.
"We are not without issues," he said. "What community is? But all in all, Brattleboro is a fantastic place to live."