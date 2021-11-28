BRATTLEBORO — Due to financial issues, Phoenix House of New England will no longer operate in Vermont at the end of the month.
“For years, we have been subsidizing and supporting financially the losses within the transitional living RISE programs,” Pete Mumma, president and CEO of Phoenix House, said in an email response to the Reformer. “We can no longer continue to do that.”
Mumma said his organization received “no viable interest” from other Vermont or out-of-state entities in running the transitional living programs in Brattleboro and Burlington. The programs are set to close by Nov. 30.
“The staff of our outpatient Blueprint Spoke MAT [medication-assisted treatment] clinic have all been offered positions at Howard Center for their continued employment and to offer continuity of care to the clients,” Mumma said.
Mumma said his group had no violations but the Department of Corrections “cut funding unilaterally for us and others like us.” The Reformer has submitted a public records request.
Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development in Brattleboro is now looking for a new tenant for the Wheeler House, which has been used by Phoenix House for women’s sober living programs since the end of 2018 after moving from a building at the Brattleboro Retreat. Men’s programming was offered on Western Avenue in Brattleboro.
Chloe Learey, executive director at the Winston Prouty center, said Phoenix House is anticipated to move out by early next month.
“It’s a shame since transitional housing is such an important resource, and here in southern Vermont, we have very limited options,” said Suzie Walker, executive director of Turning Point of Windham County recovery center.
Josh Davis, executive director at Groundworks Collaborative, said his group is helping people who lost housing at the Phoenix House secure spots in the emergency motel housing program. He anticipates about six to nine people will need access to local emergency housing as a result of the closure.
Kate Lamphere, adult services division director at Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, said HCRS helps all its clients access housing if needed. If someone is not a client, she said, the person can call an access line to receive case management support and HCRS can offer some support before someone is fully enrolled.
“But to be quite honest, we don’t have any magical access to housing,” Lamphere said. “The loss of the Phoenix House housing is a significant blow the community. There’s not enough housing on a good day so to have any bit of housing removed, I don’t want to say it’s catastrophic, but it feels very bad.”