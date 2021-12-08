BRATTLEBORO — The end of Phoenix House transitional housing in Vermont was a blow to the community, local and state advocates say.
“It’s extremely unfortunate at any time to lose any recovery housing options, but especially during the current housing climate in Vermont and in the midst of a pandemic,” said Ben Truman, spokesperson for the Vermont Department of Health. “Phoenix House worked with the affected individuals to pursue other supports and services.”
All of the program participants displaced locally have found housing, Groundworks Collaborative Executive Director Josh Davis said. Groundworks provided outreach and support in coordination with Vermont Economic Services Division.
“It’s really unfortunate that people in the program had to scramble to find housing as opposed to allowing time for us as a community to be more proactive about solutions and next steps,” Davis said.
Through the Department of Health’s Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs (ADAP), Phoenix House received additional funding to help it during recent times when it struggled financially. Truman said the department continues to provide grants to transitional housing providers.
“For years, we have been subsidizing and supporting financially the losses within the transitional living RISE programs,” Pete Mumma, president and CEO of Phoenix House, said in an email response to the Reformer. “We can no longer continue to do that.”
Mumma said his organization received “no viable interest” from other Vermont or out-of-state entities in running the transitional living programs in the Brattleboro and Burlington areas. The programs closed Nov. 30.
Phoenix House hadn’t been serving individuals under Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) supervision since July. New transitional housing providers had been funded to better fit with the department’s philosophy.
Rachel Feldman, public information officer for the department, said individuals under DOC supervision were incurring violations at Phoenix House locations because Phoenix House had a zero tolerance policy for relapses whereas DOC had moved to a harm reduction model.
“So these two different approaches were no longer working together to achieve the best outcomes for our population,” she said.
Starting July 1, DOC moved to a different set of housing options in the areas where Phoenix House was located. DOC went through a “very thorough vetting process” and requested proposals from transitional housing providers statewide, Feldman said.
Emily Higgins, DOC corrections housing administrator, said DOC financially supported some of the beds in Brattleboro up until June 30, including 12 for men and four for women. When the department reduced its funding, ADAP provided Phoenix House with grants and increased funding.
ADAP had been the main funder of Phoenix House in Vermont, Feldman said. Higgins called ADAP “the primary referral source all along.”
“We co-funded those houses statewide with ADAP for many years,” Higgins said.
Higgins said Phoenix House had been struggling financially regardless of state funding and as a result, the organization had proposed to reduce beds in Vermont.
A news release issued in January states that a Rhode Island court appointed “a temporary, non-liquidating special master to oversee and stabilize the assets and operations of Phoenix House New England, Inc., a leader in Rhode Island and one of the largest providers of substance use disorder treatment programs for teens, adults and families. It is one of the largest providers of overnight detox beds for Medicaid patients in the State of Rhode Island, and also has facilities in Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire.”
The appointment of the special master was part of the court’s Business Recovery Plan developed last year to address situations where the COVID-19 pandemic affected operations of businesses and organizations, according the news release. Mumma didn’t respond to a question from the Reformer asking whether the process resulted in the decision to close Phoenix House locations in Vermont.
“It’s a shame since transitional housing is such an important resource, and here in southern Vermont, we have very limited options,” said Suzie Walker, executive director of Turning Point of Windham County recovery center.
Kate Lamphere, adult services division director at Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, called the loss of Phoenix House housing “a significant blow to the community.”
“There’s not enough housing on a good day so to have any bit of housing removed, I don’t want to say it’s catastrophic, but it feels very bad,” Lamphere said.
Getting people ‘stabilized’Higgins said at the height of Phoenix House’s service in Vermont, DOC contracted with the group for 51 beds in four different communities. The group had facilities in Barre, Bellows Falls, Brattleboro and Burlington.
DOC’s model has changed over time, Higgins said.
“Our primary focus is to try and get people stabilized housing rather than getting kicked out if they relapse,” she said.
DOC went through a process of re-evaluating all of its transitional housing providers for about two years and “re-competed” all the grant agreements, Higgins said.
“Phoenix House was not competitive in terms of their utilization rates and their positive exits to stable housing for those we were trying to serve,” she said.
In a news release, Groundworks Collaborative and Pathways Vermont were identified as recipients of transitional housing grants from DOC.
“Nearly 80 percent of all prison admissions in Vermont were for violations of terms of furlough, probation, or parole supervision from 2017 to 2019,” the Council of State Governments is quoted as stating in the DOC news release. “The majority of people who returned to prison for violating the terms of their furlough release did so due to technical violations, which frequently consist of minor offenses, such as a lack of housing, failed drug tests, or missed appointments and curfews.”
The DOC Transitional Housing Team created what they called a “Theory of Change,” which “serves as a framework for investments in re-entry programs that deliver supportive housing that is trauma-informed, provides a range of services, and is focused on restorative justice,” according to the news release.