PHOTOS: A fun way to cool down

Kyle Makridakis, a probationary firefighter with Brattleboro Fire Department, in Brattleboro, Vt., sets up the fire hydrant to supply water to the ladder truck on Friday, July 8, 2022. Members of the local department help cool down campers at the St. Michael’s Summer Camp by raining down water from their ladder truck during the camp’s Heroes Week.
Maeve Stark and Anderson Weng, from St. Michael’s Summer Camp, in Brattleboro, Vt., give a thank you card to members of the Brattleboro Fire Department as part of the camp’s Heroes Week on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Chase Ibey, a probationary firefighter with the Brattleboro Fire Department, in Brattleboro, Vt., puts on his gear to show campers at the St. Michael’s Summer Camp how firefighters look when fully dressed during the camp’s Heroes Week on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Capt. Eric Poulin, with the Brattleboro Fire Department, in Brattleboro, Vt., joins some of the campers from the St. Michael’s Summer Camp as they run through the water raining down from the fire department’s ladder truck on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Members of the Brattleboro Fire Department help cool down campers at the St. Michael’s Summer Camp by raining down water from their ladder truck during the camp’s Heroes Week on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Lyla Fitzpatrick, from St. Michael’s Summer Camp, in Brattleboro, Vt., splashes in the water as it rains down from the Brattleboro Fire Department’s ladder truck on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Anderson Weng, from St. Michael’s Summer Camp, in Brattleboro, Vt., runs through the water raining down from the Brattleboro Fire Department’s ladder truck on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Daydon Harvey, a teacher at St. Michael’s Summer Camp, in Brattleboro, Vt., runs though the water raining down from the Brattleboro Fire Department’s ladder truck on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Evelyn Dickinson, from St. Michael’s Summer Camp, in Brattleboro, Vt., enjoys the water raining down from the Brattleboro Fire Department’s ladder truck on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Michael Buchanan, from St. Michael’s Summer Camp, in Brattleboro, Vt., runs through the water raining down from the Brattleboro Fire Department’s ladder truck on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Anderson Weng, from St. Michael’s Summer Camp, in Brattleboro, Vt., runs through the water raining down from the Brattleboro Fire Department’s ladder truck on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Anderson Weng, from St. Michael’s Summer Camp, jumps in the water raining down from the Brattleboro Fire Department’s ladder truck on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Anderson Weng, from St. Michael’s Summer Camp, in Brattleboro, Vt., runs through the water raining down from the Brattleboro Fire Department’s ladder truck on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.