BRATTLEBORO — Telephone poles donated by Consolidated Communications and erected on Monday will mark the final phase of the lighting project at the Harris Hill Ski Jump, in preparation for a nighttime exhibition to celebrate the 100th year of the jump.
On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend and honor the fans as Harris Hill Ski Jump and The Brattleboro Outing Club celebrate their 100th anniversaries. The evening, which will run from 6 to 8 p.m. under the new lights, will include a ski jumping competition, local food and beverages, and a fireworks display. The Harris Hill Ski Jump and Brattleboro Outing Club were founded by Fred Harris in 1922.