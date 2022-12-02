PHOTOS: Finding the right tree

DUMMERSTON — A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from the lot.
1 of 15
Adam Morrow, a worker at Walker Farm’s Elysian Hills in Dummerston, looks for the right tree to cut down on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to bring it to the prep cut section of the tree farm for people looking for a Christmas Tree. Purchase local photos online.
Adam Morrow, a worker at Walker Farm’s Elysian Hills in Dummerston, looks for the right tree to cut down on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to bring it to the prep cut section of the tree farm for people looking for a Christmas Tree.
Adam Morrow, a worker at Walker Farm’s Elysian Hills in Dummerston, looks for the right tree to cut down on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to bring it to the prep cut section of the tree farm for people looking for a Christmas Tree.
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
Adam Morrow, a worker at Walker Farm’s Elysian Hills in Dummerston, looks for the right tree to cut down on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to bring it to the prep cut section of the tree farm for people looking for a Christmas Tree.
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
Jay Manix, co-owner of Walker Farm’s Elysian Hills in Dummerston, unloads a truck full of trees from New Hampshire on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in preparation for a busy weekend and to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
Adam Morrow, a worker at Walker Farm’s Elysian Hills in Dummerston, looks for the right tree to cut down on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to bring it to the prep cut section of the tree farm for people looking for a Christmas Tree. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Adam Morrow, a worker at Walker Farm’s Elysian Hills in Dummerston, looks for the right tree to cut down on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to bring it to the prep cut section of the tree farm for people looking for a Christmas Tree.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Adam Morrow, a worker at Walker Farm’s Elysian Hills in Dummerston, looks for the right tree to cut down on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to bring it to the prep cut section of the tree farm for people looking for a Christmas Tree.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Adam Morrow, a worker at Walker Farm’s Elysian Hills in Dummerston, looks for the right tree to cut down on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to bring it to the prep cut section of the tree farm for people looking for a Christmas Tree.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jay Manix, co-owner of Walker Farm’s Elysian Hills in Dummerston, unloads a truck full of trees from New Hampshire on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in preparation for a busy weekend and to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brandon McFadden, of Dummerston, and his son Bennett, 5, look for the right Christmas Tree at Walker Farm’s Elysian Hills in Dummerston on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brandon McFadden, of Dummerston, and his son Bennett, 5, look for the right Christmas Tree at Walker Farm’s Elysian Hills in Dummerston on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.