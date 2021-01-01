Overcast. High 37F. Winds light and variable..
Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Updated: January 1, 2021 @ 12:13 pm
Stillwater, of Brattleboro, Vt., ice skates at the Retreat Meadows, in Brattleboro, along side her dog, Luna, on Jan. 1, 2021.
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
BRATTLEBORO — As the cold temperature set in, people go ice skating at the Retreat Meadows on Jan. 1, 2021.
Robin Davis, of Brattleboro, Vt., pushes her daughter, Emma, on a kick sled around the Retreat Meadows, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 1, 2021.
Emma Davis, of Brattleboro, Vt., works on her ice skating skills at the Retreat Meadows, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 1, 2021.
As the cold temperature set in, people go ice skating at the Retreat Meadows, Brattleboro, Vt., on Jan. 1, 2021.
Hunter DiMario, 11, of Brattleboro, Vt., ice skates at the Retreat Meadows, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 1, 2021.
