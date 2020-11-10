Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Dick DeGray, of Brattleboro, Vt., hangs up holiday lights in the downtown area on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Despite the unseasonably warm temperatures in the area the last few days, the holidays — and winter weather — are presumably right around the corner.

