BRATTLEBORO — A local chapter of Urban Sketchers gathers at Saxtons River Distillery to draw objects in the tasting room.
According to urbansketchers.org, "Urban Sketchers is a global community of sketchers dedicated to the practice of on-location drawing. We share our love for the places where we live and travel — one drawing at a time."
Urban Sketchers Brattleboro meets Wednesdays in and around town, at locations such as Pliny Park, Agway, Brattleboro Bowl, Dutton Greenhouse & Nursery in Newfane, and more. Sometimes the group also meets online via Zoom.
Molly Melloan of Guilford has been in the group around two years. For the Zoom calls, in which the members don't have a common location, they sketch from a shared theme, such as "travel," or looking out the window, Melloan said. "It's letting our imaginations run wild with the Zoom call."
At the in-person meetup at Saxtons River, Melloan drew an arrangement of silver cocktail shakers. She sketched in a big notebook using a charcoal pencil, graphite, a brush with water to make it "bleed," and a white acrylic marker to show light.
"I think some people think of sketching as just strictly black and white, but Meg (McCarthy of the Brattleboro group) was saying that the definition of a sketch is anything that takes less than an hour," Melloan recalled.
"It's fun. It's a nice group and the people sort of come in and come out," Melloan said.
