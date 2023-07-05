The threat of weather didn’t stop people from showing up during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro on Friday, June 2, 2023.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Gallery Walk, the long-running downtown arts events with a street fair vibe, is back on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.
This month's installment will feature music by Kris Yunker, a local funk/soul Hammond organist.
During Gallery Walk, held the first Friday of each month, galleries stay open late and Elliot Street closes to traffic to make room for local artisans and food vendors. Live music and other attractions take place in the Harmony Lot.
This is a rain or shine event, and the threat of weather didn’t stop people from showing up during Gallery Walk last month.
Olli Winter, 6, of Brattleboro, tosses a balloon up into the air during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Children laugh as a giant chicken joins them for a dance during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Slow Pony’s Eli Dworkin plays the accordion during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Artist Robert Steinem stands by some of his artwork on display during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Roxcell Bartholomew, of Brattleboro, works on a painting as part of ArtStreets during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Olli Winter, 6, of Brattleboro, tosses a balloon up into the air during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Children laugh as a giant chicken joins them for a dance during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Slow Pony’s Eli Dworkin plays the accordion during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Artist Robert Steinem stands by some of his artwork on display during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Roxcell Bartholomew, of Brattleboro, works on a painting as part of ArtStreets during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro on Friday, June 2, 2023.
