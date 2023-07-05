Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The threat of weather didn’t stop people from showing up during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro on Friday, June 2, 2023.

BRATTLEBORO — Gallery Walk, the long-running downtown arts events with a street fair vibe, is back on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.

This month's installment will feature music by Kris Yunker, a local funk/soul Hammond organist. 

During Gallery Walk, held the first Friday of each month, galleries stay open late and Elliot Street closes to traffic to make room for local artisans and food vendors. Live music and other attractions take place in the Harmony Lot.

This is a rain or shine event, and the threat of weather didn’t stop people from showing up during Gallery Walk last month.

PHOTOS: Gallery Walk