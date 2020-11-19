Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Snow machines at Stratton Mountain Resort, in Stratton, Vt., blow snow on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, as the resort prepares to open for the 2020/2021 season. Stratton is scheduled to open on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

