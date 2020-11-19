Snow machines at Stratton Mountain Resort, in Stratton, Vt., blow snow on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, as the resort prepares to open for the 2020/2021 season. Stratton is scheduled to open on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Photos: Preparing for lift-off
