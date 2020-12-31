Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Rocking into the new year

Lynette Pritchard, a DJ with WVEW Brattleboro Community Radio, parties it up while operating her show live from the studio in downtown Brattleboro on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The radio station held an all-day, most-of-the-night party to bid farewell to 2020 and welcome in 2021 while trying to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

