Lanie Goodwin, an 11th-grader at St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro, helps collect American flags at Locust Ridge Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
BRATTLEBORO — As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
1 of 8
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day. Purchase local photos online.
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day. Purchase local photos online.
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
PHOTOS: Picking up the flags before the snow falls
1 of 8
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.