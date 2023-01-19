BELLOWS FALLS — The manganese problem that has been plaguing the Bellows Falls municipal water system for a couple of months appears to be finally clearing up.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup told the Bellows Falls Village Trustees recently that the complaints had stopped and the color of the water had improved.
But he said what caused the increased level of the manganese at Minard's Pond, the village water reservoir, remains a mystery. He said the village water department staff was still testing the water daily from a variety of locations. Originally, village officials thought the manganese was not coming from the village's reservoir.
In a follow-up interview, Pickup said that a different treatment protocol finally seemed to be working, but that the source of the manganese remained a mystery. He said the village was lowering the level of pre-treatment of the water, instituted when the off color first surfaced.
He said that the color and the presence of the manganese was not due to the annual or semi-annual 'turnover' of the pond due to outside temperatures, he said.
"It was definitely not the 'turnover,'" he said on Wednesday.
Manganese is a naturally occurring mineral, but the water in the Bellows Falls system in December exceeded the state's drinking water standard for manganese. However, neither the village nor the state ever issued drinking water warnings.
The brown color makes water "look, smell and taste bad," according to a general notice about manganese in water on the Vermont Department of Health's website. It goes on to say the manganese causes problems with laundry, as well as deposits on plumbing fixtures.
Pickup said the village's engineers were working with state water engineers to find the source of the manganese and doing more testing "to see if we can come up with the source."
At one point, the color of the water was also attributed to a treatment protocol at the village's treatment plant, but that was eventually rejected.
Last month, several residents complained about the color of the water, in particular its staining ability and that the color made the water unpalatable, although Pickup maintained the water was safe to drink.