BELLOWS FALLS — Scott Pickup says he’s amazed at the sense of community in the place that he now calls home.
Pickup is completing his first year as manager for the town of Rockingham and the village of Bellows Falls, and he’s won accolades for his work. He’s faced big problems, and inherited a town and village that had seen more than its share of turmoil, as well as a reputation for constant turnover in the manager’s position.
He came from the New York City metropolitan area, and when he was hired in October 2020, many wondered whether someone from suburbia was a good match for small-town Vermont.
By all accounts, it’s been a good year for Pickup, as well as the town and village.
Pickup, 59, has a calm demeanor, and sends out the vibe that all problems can be solved. Eventually. And if they can’t, so be it.
During the past 12 months, COVID-19 has dominated the Vermont way of life, and that includes municipal government. There was a devastating rain storm in late July that caused more than $1 million in flooding damage, and the town and village are climbing out of a financial mess left behind by the former municipal finance director Shannon Burbela.
But the thing that has impressed Pickup in his first year, he said during an interview in his third-floor, slightly cluttered office, is the sense of community in Rockingham and Bellows Falls.
While in his previous posts in Rye, N.Y., a suburb of 80,000, where he was public works director, no one would have volunteered and contributed to build a new park.
“They would have picked up the phone and said ‘Hire this person,’” said Pickup.
He’s talking about the largely volunteer effort that completed the new Brown-Fuller Memorial Park, which was built on the site of the old Star Hotel.
The dilapidated hotel was destroyed by fire on Dec. 29, 1981, and took the lives of Bellows Falls firefighters Terry Brown and Dana Fuller. For years there have been some small memorial benches in Brown and Fuller’s names, and some overgrown crabapple trees.
But thanks to some seed money, a state planning grant and a design from a local landscape architect, volunteers have transformed the ignored corner into something that speaks of community pride.
“Something like this would never happen in Rye,” he said, with a combination of pride and astonishment in his voice.
In Rye, he said, people would just expect the city “to pick up the phone” and hire a contractor to get things done. Volunteerism is not strong, he said.
Pickup said his biggest worry in the future is bridges — specifically the bridges serving Bellows Falls, revealing his public works background.
While the Rockingham Select Board opted for a new location for the Depot Street Bridge, the Bridge Street Bridge will need to be replaced soon as well, he said. And there are other bridges, all built about 80 to 90 years ago, that need replacement or a major overhaul.
Another issue is finding staff to fill town office vacancies. He said he’s hopeful he’s found someone to take over the finance director’s position, which was left vacant by the departure of Burbela.
The town and village’s finances are in such a mess that the New England Municipal Resource Center’s Cynthia Stoddard, director of training and support, had to be brought in for months to straighten things out. While no evidence of mismanagement has been uncovered, basic bookkeeping wasn’t followed.
Pickup has won accolades from the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees and the Rockingham Select Board. It hasn’t always been like that with previous managers.
Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, said he was very pleased with Pickup’s work and his pro-active approach to issues and potential problems.
He said the boards’ priority last year was to hire someone with municipal experience. “He came into a hornet’s nest,” said Golec, referring to forced layoffs and the town and village’s inability to hire staff. “It’s his experience in municipal affairs that has made all the difference.”
The town has a lot of projects — and a lot of bonded indebtedness — that have to be controlled, Golec said. Large infrastructure projects, such as the Depot Street Bridge, are very important to the town’s future, he added.
“I hope he stays,” said Golec, noting that Pickup’s 18-month contract runs through next June.
Deborah Wright, the Bellows Falls village president, said she also has been pleased with Pickup’s work.
“We think he’s doing a good job,” said Wright, who said the two boards still have to do a formal evaluation. “There’s always room for improvement,” she said.
For Wright, the Bellows Falls Police Department is “still a problem,” but she said that Pickup is addressing the issues. The police chief and the department work for Pickup, and the trustees are kept at arm’s length.
She said she would also like Pickup to address diversity issues in village employees. “We’re not moving the needle” when it comes to an overwhelmingly white, male workforce, particularly in the police and fire departments, she said. “We need more diversity,” she said.
Village Trustee James “Jiggs” McAuliffe is a Pickup fan.
“It’s a pleasure to have Scott as the manager. He is attentive, he’s focused on the areas he needs to be focused on, he’s had to deal with a shortage in the finance department, which has been a problem, and has added a lot of work to his table,” McAuliffe said.
“His attention to the details has been excellent. A good example, the (sewage) dryer we’ve been testing down at the sewage treatment plant. In the past, during my term, there have been two managers, three if you count Chuck Wise who was an interim manager, and on an issue like the dryer, the breadth of the issue, nobody would have been dealing with it appropriately.”
“He’s doing the research,” McAuliffe said. “His approach is we identify issues, he analyzes the issue and we make the decision. It never worked that way under the three previous managers.”
“It speaks to his background and his experience. I like his personality. He doesn’t get emotional, he stays cool, whether board members agree or not. He manages to stay neutral. That’s a skill, it really is a skill. He knows what his job is and what his role is,” he said.
One of the big current challenges, McAuliffe said, is staffing, with key people either on medical leave in the water department, or the inability to hire police officers — a nationwide problem.
“It complicates the manager’s job,” he said.
McAuliffe said he hopes Pickup gets to spend more time on development issues and bringing jobs to Bellows Falls.
While Pickup himself listed bridges as one of his top priorities, McAuliffe said access to The Island portion of downtown Bellows Falls is key.
As for the closed Vilas Bridge that links The Island to New Hampshire, McAuliffe is not optimistic.
“I don’t think I’ll ever see that resolved. We can wish and hope and gnash our teeth, but it really is out of our hands,” he said.
If Pickup’s employers have any complaint it is that he hasn’t bought a house yet, and is renting an apartment on South Street. Pickup and his wife have three children; one of his sons is a student at the University of Vermont.
Pickup laughs when asked about his future plans. He says he’s waiting for the real estate market in Vermont to cool.
“He likes being here,” said Golec. “And he deals with the public well. He’s on top of stuff. We have no complaints.”