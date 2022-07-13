BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham and Bellows Falls couldn't be happier with the job that Municipal Manager Scott Pickup is doing.
Pickup, 59, who has been the joint Rockingham/Bellows Falls manager for almost two years, was given a new three-year contract Tuesday night, with a $10,000, or 11.3 percent raise, in addition to a retention bonus of $5,000 from the town alone.
"Retention bonus was $5G from town as the board considered he was doing an excellent job and did not want to risk losing him," Select Board Chairman Peter Golec wrote in an email.
Pickup's $10,000 annual raise -- like his annual salary -- will be split between the town and village. Golec said Pickup will now be making $98,400.
Pickup started working for the town and village on Oct. 19, 2020. He has been a low-key manager, and has tackled problems as diverse as the COVID-19 pandemic and a bookkeeping mess left behind by a previous financial manager.
Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright said the contract had been discussed in March, with the two boards making final decisions now.
"Both boards agreed in March to the new contract and the raise for FY23," she wrote. Pickup's current contract expired at the end of June.
"He has been a stable government force, guiding the boards through some very traumatic months; post upheavals by finance director and COVID, among other things," she added.
Rockingham Select Board member Richard Cowan said the board wanted to keep Pickup working for the town, citing his "excellent managerial skills."
"Among the many reasons we want to retain Scott Pickup as our municipal manager: 1) his excellent managerial skills have fostered improved staff morale and greater productivity. Prior to Scott, there was a silo mentality in many departments. He’s encouraged and affirmed collaboration among town employees. His hires have been good, bringing aboard talented and hardworking people like Finance Director Alyssa Harlow," Cowan said.
"Scott makes a real effort to connect with citizens by attending public events such as Rotary gatherings and the recent celebration of the Abenaki research grant. His relationship with the select board is positive, professional and collegial. We respect him and he respects us," Cowan added.
"Scott's calm, reasonable and thoughtful demeanor has eliminated the endless conflict that used to characterize Rockingham’s Town Hall," he said.
"The contract was an easy discussion, I enjoy working with all of the elected officials and it made sense for that length of contract," Pickup said Wednesday. "I am turning 60 in September, I plan on working for a while. The contract is still being updated, and I hope to get it signed by the end of the month."
Pickup came to Rockingham from various municipal management positions from the suburbs of New York City, including New Rochelle and Rye, N.Y., where he resigned after employees were under investigation for wrongdoing. He said at the time of his hiring in Vermont that he had resigned to "clear the air." He was also a manager in a small town in Ohio. He holds a master's degree in public administration from the University of Cincinnati.
Prior to Pickup's arrival, the town and village went through a perpetual turnover of managers.
He succeeded former Manager Wendy Harrison, whose two-year contract was not renewed. Harrison, a Brattleboro resident, who is now running in the Democratic primary for Windham County Senate, ended up leaving early as the COVID crisis started to unfold. Zoning administrator Chuck Wise served as an interim manager until Pickup was hired.