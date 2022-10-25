HALIFAX — While he’s been gone from Brattleboro for 15 years or so, Michael Pieciak, the Democratic candidate for Vermont State Treasurer, carries with him the town of his birth.
“Growing up in a small town, I think you get instilled with certain values ... the need to be diplomatic, to have good relationships and to work on relationships to understand that, relationships and friendships are more important than a disagreement. And those are skills in very high demand right now on our political scene.”
During a stop at Halifax Elementary School on Friday, Pieciak met with fellow Democratic candidates for the state senate, Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim, and Tristan Roberts, seeking to represent Wilmington, Whitingham, and Halifax, where he lives, in the Statehouse.
Pieciak made a pledge to visit every town in Vermont. After Halifax, he and his fellow Democrats traveled to Whitingham, Wilmington, and Dover.
Pieciak resigned his role as the commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation to run for the treasurer position.
He ran unopposed as a Democrat. In the general election, his opponent is Republican H. Brooke Paige.
In 2014, Gov. Peter Shumlin appointed Pieciak to DFR to oversee financial securities.
A year later, concerned with answers he was getting from Ariel Quiros, who was recently sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the Jay Peak/EB-5 fraud, Pieciak began looking at filings and learned Quiros had promised to foreign investors he would build a lodge at Jay Peak Resort but instead had illegally purchased the ski area itself with the money.
Quiros, William Stenger and William Kelly were all sentenced to prison for soliciting investments in a $110 million biomedical research center in Newport in exchange for a green card through the federal EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.
Pieciak brought his concerns to the Shumlin Administration but Shumlin decided to allow the project to go forward until the feds shut it down in 2016.
“During our investigation, we subpoenaed over 100 separate bank accounts, representing over 100,000 pages of financial documents and over 150,000 individual financial transactions,” Pieciak told the Reformer. “We tracked and analyzed each document and transaction to develop the evidence leaving no doubt that Bill Stanger and Ariel Quiros committed state and federal securities fraud.”
He said it took a “tremendous amount” of coordination to complete the investigation in 13 months. The SEC completed its investigation in three years, and after four years the FBI completed its investigation.
“Bringing our findings to the attention of the public sooner, before we could prove them in court and support the appointment of a federal receiver, would have undermined the investigation altogether,” said Pieciak. “This would have put over 1,000 jobs and the ongoing operation at Jay Peak at risk. I’m proud of our work to act swiftly and diligently to stabilize the resort, preserve over a thousand jobs, and hold the perpetrators of this fraud responsible. As a result, over $200 million was returned to investors through legal settlements.”
Pieciak was eventually named commissioner of DFR, where he picked up skills helping to regulate the banking, securities, investment and insurance industry.
He said he was looking forward to helping people gain financial literacy so they can invest better in their own retirement, “So that they can do it here in Vermont, and can do it with dignity.”
Pieciak attended Union College and received his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law where he served as editor-in-chief of the Miami Law Review.
He began his professional career in New York City at the law firm Skadden Arps before returning to Vermont in 2014 for the job with the Department of Financial Regulation.
Pieciak now lives in Winooski, but gets back regularly to Southern Vermont to visit family.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Scott asked him to lead the state’s data and modeling team to keep track of the virus and show trends.
“I was still commissioner,” he said. “So we had to figure out how to do both jobs. I really leaned on our team at DFR ... really good people who were there to carry the load.”
“There are lessons to take away from that around transparency and communication and presentation, and all that builds trust and confidence,” said Pieciak. “I think those are things that will stick with you, regardless of what office or job you have.”
He also said the role he held for two years made him think anew about Vermont.
“What motivated all of us in state government was our concern about our friends and family, Vermonters. It reinforced my opinion about Vermont’s community nature and showed a willingness to step up and help each other.”
The treasurer serves as the state’s banker and chief investment officer, accounting for the receipt and disbursement of public funds, short and long-term debt management, investment of state funds, administration of three retirement systems and pension funds, collecting and returning unclaimed financial property to rightful owners, improving the financial literacy of Vermonters, and advising state policymakers on various fiscal and policy issues.
The current state treasurer, Beth Pierce, who declined to run again for the position after 12 years, has endorsed Pieciak in the upcoming election.