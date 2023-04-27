Crews work hard to finish the final supports of the new Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro bridge on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews work on excavating for pier 2 prior to the installation during construction of the new Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro bridge on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews work on excavating for piers 2 and 3 prior to the installation during construction of the new Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro bridge on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Footing for pier 4 is near completion before crews start work on the cap of the pier during construction of the new Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro bridge on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews work on the cap for pier 5 during construction of the new Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro bridge on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews work on the cap for pier 5 during construction of the new Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro bridge on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews work on backfilling the abutment on the Vermont side of the new Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro bridge on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The abutment work on the Vermont side of the new Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro bridge on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews work on excavating for pier 2 prior to the installation during construction of the new Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro bridge on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The footer of pier 3 being worked on during construction of the new Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro bridge on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
HINSDALE — Pile driving as part of the construction of the new bridge connecting Hinsdale to Brattleboro will take a pause at the end of this week but will continue later this year.
In the Connecticut River, pile driving operations are complete at Pier 3. According to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, pile driving on Pier 2 should end this week.
Later this construction season, pile driving will start on Pier 1 — the pier closest to Vermont. Pile driving using diesel hammers will occur intermittently to erect a temporary trestle over the Connecticut River. The trestle, which will be removed when construction is complete, is needed to move construction equipment as the bridge takes shape.
The Vermont bridge abutment continues to progress with backfill and embankment operations scheduled through the end of this month. Construction on the mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) wall on the north side of the abutment will then begin.
In June, Traffic Control Plans include a scheduled closure of VT 142 for 90 days. The location of the closure will be north of the intersection of Royal Road and continue to 28 Vernon St. with access to both being maintained for the duration. Drivers along Route 142 in Vermont should expect periodic alternating one-way traffic. No impacts are foreseen at the intersection of Route 142 and Bridge Street in Brattleboro.
Flaggers may also be encountered in the roadway at the construction entrance to assist with the movement of trucks and equipment in and out of the job site. Motorists are advised to expect delays in these locations.
The Hinsdale to Brattleboro bridge project will replace the existing twin truss bridges on New Hampshire Route 119 over the Connecticut River with a single, new structure approximately 1,800 feet long. On the Vermont side, the new structure will begin on Route 142 about 1,000 feet south of the current intersection.
The $61 million project was awarded to Reed and Reed Construction out of Maine and is expected to be finished in the fall of 2024. About $8 million of the total cost will be spent on refurbishing the existing 100-year-old bridges for pedestrian access only.
Eighty-six percent of the project is being paid for with federal funds; the rest comes from the states and grants. New Hampshire will be responsible for most of the costs of the bridge because it owns the river. Vermont is responsible for any portion of the bridge and roadwork on the Brattleboro side of the river.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.